«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

08.11.2019, 15:20
Nantes’ Dancette excited about clash with title-holders
«Go back »Print Version


FEATURE: Nantes Atlantique are this season’s first hurdle for Women’s EHF Cup title-holders Siófok and experienced right wing Blandine Dancette and her teammates have been looking forward to the duel since the draw was made

» »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Qualification Round 3
»Nantes Atlantique Handball
»Blandine Dancette
»
 

Nantes’ Dancette excited about clash with title-holders

Even after many seasons of playing in various European Cup competitions, some ties also make the most experienced players excited.

On Sunday, Nantes Atlantique will face Women’s EHF Cup title-holders Siófok in qualification round 3 and for Blandine Dancette, this is something to look forward to.

“As soon as we knew our opponents, we were really looking forward to it,” the right wing says. “We had to calm ourselves down and think about the league games that were on the schedule first. But now that we’ve won them both, we can get excited.”

Discovering new places, new handball styles

At 31, Dancette has started in her eighth European Cup season. Even though she has never played the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, she has been around Europe a few times and she has fond memories of it.

“The highlight is probably when we won the Challenge Cup with Nîmes in 2009,” she says. “As a team, that was a wonderful journey. We played well, but more than that, we went to Austria, Germany, Ukraine, discovering new places, new handball styles. That’s what the EHF Cup is about to me.”

A new handball style is what Allan Heine has brought to Nantes since his arrival in November last year. The Danish coach, thanks to his international experience, will be an asset for his team on Sunday, when Nantes play the first leg of their tie against Siófok.

What his players like about him most, is how he always thinks positive.

“If you’re looking for the best example of a positive attitude, look at him,” Dancette says. “He’s always bouncing, being really happy. Even when he talks about our performances, the only things he’ll tell are what we did good.

Nantes eased past Dutch side H.V. Quintus in round 2 (66:39 on aggregate) and the French side will have to do well again if they want to go past Siófok. The Hungarian side are looking like obvious favourites ahead of the clash.

“Yes, they probably are,” says Dancette. “But we will do our best at home to keep our chances alive ahead of the return game. That two such teams are playing each other in the third round proves that the EHF Cup has really turned into a high-level competition now.”

Getting in the mood for Sunday's game

With Nantes Atlantique facing a high-profile opponent, the city of Nantes, is slightly getting into the mood for Sunday’s game.

“More people are coming to see us since we have been playing in a new arena. We are nowhere near football or HBC Nantes, the men’s club, but you can still feel things going in the right way,” says Dancette, who recalls some crazy scenes of enthusiasm when she played the Challenge Cup with Nîmes a few seasons ago.

“The city mayor was here, the arena was sold out. You know you’re doing something good when the politicians are coming to your games,” she says with a smile. “If we beat Siófok, maybe someone very important will turn up.”


TEXT: Kevin Domas / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM