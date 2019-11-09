«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

09.11.2019, 20:20
Rostov’s first away win sends Lublin out
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP B REVIEW: Last year’s finalists take a clear 10-goal win in Poland, ending Lublin’s slim chances of reaching the main round of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League

» »2019-20 Women's CL
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»MKS Perla Lublin
»Rostov-Don
»
 

Rostov’s first away win sends Lublin out

A week after sealing their spot in the main round of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, Rostov-Don earned their second straight win in group B - but their first of the season in an away match.

The 30:20 win against MKS Perla Lublin on Saturday night also meant that the Polish side is now officially out of the race for a main round spot, and that third-place Team Esbjerg are through.

  • Rostov claimed their first away victory in the current CL season

  • Lublin’s defeat means that Esbjerg are through to main round

  • Lublin will finish bottom of the group and continue their European journey in the EHF Cup group phase

  • Marina Sudakova led for Rostov with six goals

GROUP B

MKS Perla Lublin (POL) vs Rostov-Don (RUS) 20:30 (12:20)

While Rostov enjoy a perfect home record in the current DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League season, the Russian powerhouse had struggled in away matches, as they split points with CSM and lost at Esbjerg.

However, on Saturday Ambros Martin’s team finally won away from home, and it was a very predictable result. Group B outsider Lublin had not claimed any points in the previous four games, and the fifth straight defeat means that they lost even a mathematical chance to reach the main round.

Five minutes into the match, the home team were in front 2:1. But then Rostov grabbed the initiative and started to show their fire power, so the 20:12 lead at half-time left no questions about the outcome.

In the second half, Martin changed some players, and Rostov did not look as focused as they scored only four goals before the 45th minute. However, Lublin netted just twice for the same period, so there was no way they could turn the game around.

Rostov had also beaten Lublin by 10 goals (31:21) in their round 1 match in Russia.


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM