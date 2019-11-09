«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

09.11.2019, 21:40
Spectacular win over FTC earns Vipers main round berth
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP A REVIEW: Vipers Kristiansand earned a main round berth after a superb 34:29 win against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, with the Hungarian side also progressing to the next round

» »2019-20 Women's CL
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
»Vipers Kristiansand
»
 

Spectacular win over FTC earns Vipers main round berth

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria only led for the first few minutes against Vipers, as the Norwegian side rode monster games from back Emilie Hegh Arntzen and line player Heidi Løke to earn the second win of the season, 34:29.

The Norwegian champions will start the next phase of the competition with five points, while FTC are currently at zero, but still with a game in hand against leaders Metz.

  • Vipers won both games against FTC, 31:22 and 34:29, and also drew against Metz two rounds ago, 38:38

  • The Norwegian side will face Podravka next week, while FTC travel to Metz, where they will try to improve their point tally ahead of the main round

  • The three qualified sides will join CSM Bucuresti, Rostov-Don and Team Esbjerg in the next phase of the competition

  • Back Emily Hegh Arntzen had her most productive CL game ever, with 11 goals

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 29:34 (15:19)

While Vipers would have earned a main round berth with a win, FTC needed the win to start the next phase of the competition with as many points as possible.

Therefore, the start of the game was of the utmost importance and FTC took it upon themselves to impose the rhythm, yet a 3:0 run spurred by experienced line player Heidi Løke saw Vipers take a 6:4 lead after nine minutes.

The Hungarian side took an early time-out, but it did not help weather the storm. As the misses piled up for FTC, Vipers were unstoppable in attack from all positions, with their 83 per cent shot efficiency helping open a 11:7 lead.

While last week, Vipers only scored 17 times against Metz, the Norwegian side had 19 goals in the first half against the Hungarian side, as back Emilie Hegh Arntzen had a game-high seven goals in the first 30 minutes.

Two consecutive goals from Heidi Løke to throw off the second half saw Vipers consolidate their lead, 21:15, as the line player combined with Arntzen for 18 goals between them.

The misses piled up for FTC, with the Hungarian side failing to find ways to score, despite creating open shots, with their shot efficiency lingering around 50 per cent.

The gap soared to eight goals, 26:18, with the guests cruising to their second win of the season, 34:29, as FTC never had the chance to cut the gap.

With their second win of the season, Vipers earned the main round berth and will start the main round phase with five points, while FTC are also through, but their maximum threshold will be the points they are to get after facing Metz next week.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM