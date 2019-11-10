GROUP C REVIEW: Brest’s superb form is still going, with the French side earning their fifth win in a row, 32:28, against Buducnost

Magnificent Brest hand Buducnost second loss

What began as a surprise start is now definitely gathering momentum, as Brest are proving to be a superb side this season. The French team earned their fifth win of the season, 32:28, against Buducnost, and have scored at least 30 goals in each match this season.

Backs Ana Gros and Evgenija Minevskaja scored six goals apiece for Brest

Buducnost lost their second game this season and will have a mountain to climb in the main round

Brest travel to Valcea next week, while Buducnost host Bietigheim

GROUP C

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Buducnost (MNE) 32:28 (14:15)

Both teams were already through, but the game was still of the utmost importance, with the points won on Sunday being taken into the main round. It was a question of whether Buducnost could stop Brest’s superb attack or whether they could keep their rhythm; the answer was a little bit of both.

With Jovanka Radicevic in superb scoring form for the fourth game in a row, the Montenegrin side managed to take the game to the French team, despite Brest taking a 10:8 lead after 16 minutes.

A five-minute stint that saw the guests go on a superb 4:0 run turned the game on its head, with Radicevic and Barbara Lazovic running the show on the right side of Buducnost’s attack.

Dragan Adzic’s side had a 16:15 lead at the break, but a 2:0 run from Brest to change the tide once again, with the French side having 11 different players on the scoresheet. It was the pivotal moment of the game, when Buducnost failed to muster another comeback.

Slovenian right back Ana Gros got her shooting form back in the second half, scoring for fun, as Brest opened a 30:24 gap that proved to be decisive.

With Djurdjina Jaukovic out due to a red card, Buducnost did not find their groove again, and were handed their second loss of the season, 32:28. Brest will take at least six points into the main round, as they are still on a five-game winning run, while Buducnost will have at least two points.

