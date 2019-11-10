GROUP D REVIEW: IFK Kristianstad led throughout most of the match, but GOG earned a point after an impressive comeback.

GOG earn point after impressive comeback

Despite being trailing by five goals for large parts of their group D home match in the VELUX EHF Champions League against IFK Kristianstad, second-placed GOG were able to fight back and earn a point.The Danish team only led once in the match, meaning they could be most content with a draw.

GOG are still second – with nine points from seven matches

37 goals is the most goals Kristianstad have ever scored in a Champions League match

Lasse Møller scored seven goals for GOG, Adam Nyfjäll eight for Kristianstad

GROUP D

GOG (DEN) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 37:37 (15:19)

In the first match between the two teams, Kristianstad were up 4:0 in the early stages but eventually lost 33:24. This time, Kristianstad led almost throughtout against their Danish rivals, and the lead even reached five goals, but GOG came back in the latter stages of the second half to earn a point.

Despite Kristianstad's very small chances of proceeding to the knockout matches groups C/D, more than 100 Swedish fans had travelled the 300 km to Odense to support their team, and for a long time they appeared to have a good chance of celebrating a victory.

Through fast and versatile attacking play and by scoring on virtually every attack, Kristianstad went ahead 10:5 and remained five goals up (19:14) until just before half-time.

Kristianstad continued to dominate after the break, but GOG found the right tactical solution by changing their defence to a 5-1 formation. GOG even took the lead, 37:36, when Emil Jakobsen scored, but Kristianstad equalised and the match finished 37:37.

IFK Kristianstad coach Ljubomir Vranjes complimented the attacking play from both teams. He said: "It was a crazy game today with very fast handball a lot of goals. Sometimes it's bad defence, but today both teams ran well and the players scored in all kind of situations."

GOG coach Nicolej Krickau said his side found it difficult against Kristianstad's speed. He said: "We had a hard time to get our defence in place. They played with great speed and good fast breaks. In the end we're happy with one point."

