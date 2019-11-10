«sep 2019»
10.11.2019, 19:10
Montpellier dramatically take outstanding win
GROUP B REVIEW: A 7:2 run to end the game helped Montpellier earn a vital win against Motor Zaporozhye

Montpellier dramatically take outstanding win

Montpellier HB only held the lead once against HC Motor Zaporozhye (4:3) during the first 59 minutes, but they mounted a superb comeback to earn their fourth win of the season, 26:25, against the Ukrainian side.

  • Gilberto Duarte sensationally scored the winning goal for Montpellier
  • Montpellier climb to second place in group B, with nine points
  • Motor Zaporozhye remain last in the group on one point

GROUP B
HC Motor Zaporozhye (UKR) vs Montpellier HB (FRA) 25:26 (17:12)

Previously winless Motor had everything to play for against Montpellier, as their future in the competition hinged on a positive result against the former title holders.

After a balanced start, a 4:0 run for Motor established by playmaker Barys Pukhouski and line player Maxim Babichev saw the Ukrainian side take a 10:6 lead.

Left wing Hugo Descat scored four times for Montpellier, but it was their defence – rather than the attack – that disapppointed. With the French side leaking goals, Motor took a 17:12 lead at the break.

The defences took their turn in the first part of the second half, but with Pukhouski and Babichev in superb form, Motor kept their ground and were still up three goals, 23:19, with 12 minutes to go.

However, the game was not over. Montpellier ended the game with a superb 7:2 run that brought them the win. Gilberto Duarte, who tied the score with four seconds to go against Porto in round 6, scored the winning goal for Montpellier with six seconds to go.

Montpellier climbed to second place in group B with the 26:25 win, with nine points, while Motor are still last, with only one point. Montpellier will be the hosts when the two sides meet again in round 8.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / jw
 
