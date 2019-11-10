«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

10.11.2019, 19:10
Celje win bottom of the table clash, Barça and Szeged take commanding wins
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP A REVIEW: Celje had to wait until the last seconds to secure the win, while Barça and Szeged did not need as long

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»
 

Celje win bottom of the table clash, Barça and Szeged take commanding wins

After Paris’ win in Flensburg on Wednesday (30:29), Barcelona had to take the two points in Aalborg today or they would see the French side sitting alone on top of the group. On the other end of the spectrum, Celje’s clash against Zagreb was very important for both sides who will be battling for sixth place and qualification to the Last 16.

  • The team that would take the two points in Slovenia would make a tiny step in the right direction, one that should still be confirmed next week.
  • Barça take back the lead of the group with 12 points, while Szeged leapfrog Aalborg to take third spot
  • Celje take second win of the season against Zagreb but remain sixth
  • Aleix Gomez scored nine for Barça, Dmitry Zhitnikov netted six times for Szeged, as Josip Sarac did for Celje

GROUP A

Aalborg Handbold (DEN) vs Barça (ESP) 30:34 (14:15)

If the first minutes of the game were in favour of the hosts, who were up by three after eleven minutes, the rest of the game was controlled by the visitors. Barça first took the lead on the scoreboard at the 20th minute, thanks to a fastbreak goal by Victor Tomas.

The visitors coach Xavi Pascual noted how his side did not have it all their own way early on, "It was difficult for us in the first half, where the home team had a lot of saves, and we had a difficult time finding the right solutions."

At half-time, they were still ahead by one, but they immediately put their feet to the gas when they came back out for the second half. A couple of saves by Kevin Moller put them on the right track and Aleix Gomez’s hand didn’t shake when it came to punishing Aalborg’s fouls from the seven-metre line. The right-winger, who scored nine, was the key player for Barcelona.

The Spanish side’s advantage peaked at four after one of Gomez' nine goals, a gap that the Danes never managed to recover from.

Stefan Madsen, Aalborg head coach, thanked the fans for creating an incredible atmosphere after commenting on how tough today's assignment was, "We knew it was going to be a difficult match, and even though we played to our best ability, we still knew that it perhaps would not be enough. We did that today. We are still disappointed with the result, but we were up against one of the best teams in the world, and we managed to push them to the end."

RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) 24:22 (10:8)

Celje’s win against Zagreb may be seen as “logical” as the Slovenian side always had the upper hand on the scoreboard, but it was not one that was easy to get.

The biggest advantage for the hosts was three goals, nineteen minutes before the final buzzer. Before that, the first half had been a low-scoring one, with the two defences and the goalkeepers, Celje’s Klemen Ferlin and Zagreb’s Radivoje Ristanovic, being the two stars of the evening.

Even once Celje were three goals ahead, Zagreb did not give up on the fight. Matej Hrstic and Zlatko Horvat helped the visitors come back within one, but never did the Croatian side manage to make the score even. Matic Groselj, in particular, was instrumental for Celje, scoring twice in the last four minutes to keep his team two goals ahead, before Simon Razgor finally gave them the win with a last goal, ten seconds before end.

MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) vs Elverum Handball (NOR) 32:25 (15:13)

It took Szeged one half to really understand what Elverum’s game was about. If the Norwegian side was far from being the favourite tonight, for thirty minutes, their play was level to that of their opponents, thanks to another master performance from Alexandre Blonz. Scoring five of his team’s eight first goals, the winger was pivotal for the visitors, who were only down by two at half-time.

But Szeged, just like they did last week against Celje, turned the power on after the break. With Bence Banhidi and Dmitry Zhitnikov on scoring duties, the Hungarian side quickly widened the gap. Fewer than ten minutes after coming back on to the court, Szeged were up by six, 21:15, and never looked back.

Even though Elverum were trying their best to keep in touch, they were missing shots on Mirko Allilovic's goal while not being able to stop their opponents’ attack.


TEXT: Kevin Domas /at
 
Share
CONTACT FORM