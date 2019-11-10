«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

10.11.2019, 21:00
Title holders Siofok start with victory; no winner in Danish derby
«Go back »Print Version


ROUND REVIEW: Nykøbing Falster and Herning-Ikast did not find a winner in the Danish derby, while Siofok opened their title defence with a confident win at Nantes

»EC Channel »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Qualification Round 3
»
 

Title holders Siófok start with victory; no winner in Danish derby

Among 12 first leg matches in the Women’s EHF Cup qualification round 3, there were four national derbies – and all of them were anticipated with huge interest.

The Danish clash between Nykøbing Falster Håndbold Handbold and Herning-Ikast Handbold was the only draw of the weekend. The score was 13:13 at the break and 23:23 at full time, and notably Herning-Ikast’s left back Helene Fauske scored almost half of her team’s goals (11).

In Bistrita, two Romanian teams also played a close match. CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud led 15:13 at half-time, yet CSM Corona Brasov turned the game around to win 27:25 and now look like favourites heading into the second leg at home.

Tertnes Bergen won the Norwegian derby more assuredly, beating Storhamar Handball Elite at home by a five-goal margin, 31:26. With nine goals each, Katarina Berens and Linn Gosse were Bergen’s driving forces, and now their team hope to finish the job next Sunday.

Russia’s Handball Club Lada took a huge step towards the group phase, as they beat HC Zvezda away from home, 36:24. Following a modest 16:14 lead at the break, Lada accelerated in the second half and claimed a 12-goal victory.

Three Hungarian teams claim victories

Of Hungary’s four teams in round 3, three of them celebrated victories at the weekend. Siófok KC Hungary opened their title defence with a clear win in France against Nantes Atlantique Handball (32:24), so the 2018/19 Women's EHF Cup winners should progress to the group phase.

DVSC Schaeffler can be all but certain of progressing to the group phase following their clear win against ZORK Jagodina (37:26). A good attacking performance was also the key for ERD HC's 39:32 win in the home game against Kuban. However, the Russian side are renowned for their high quality, so ERD should not relax before the return encounter in Krasnodar.

Although Csenge Kuczora top-scored for Vaci NKSE with eight goals, Kastamonou Belediyesi GSK won their first leg encounter 33:26. Vaci NKSE were the only Hungarian side to lose in the first leg and now face a difficult task at home next Saturday.

Kobenhavn more secure than Odense

While Nykobing and Herning-Ikast were drawn to face each other, two other Danish sides have to play against French rivals in round 3.

Both first leg games that took place in Denmark were won by the hosts, but while Kobenhavn Handball have one foot in the group phase following a 32:23 win against OGC Nice Cote d Azur Handball, Odense Håndbold will face a true challenge in France after defeating ESBF Besancon by only two goals, 25:23.

In the previous round, Astrakhanochka had eliminated Buxtehuder SV without any problems, but they now have a harder time against Thuringer HC - another German team. A 28:25 home win offers no guarantees for the Russian side, and it even looked like the visitors were happier after the final buzzer.


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM