Krim’s unstoppable attack were triumphant against Most

Krim’s excellent attacking efficiency helped them to win against DHK Banik Most in the fifth round of Group D matches in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League. Despite the loss Most still have the chance to advance to the Main Round, however they need to gain at least one point at the Hungarian powerhouse, Győri Audi ETO KC, while the pink-shirted Slovenian club’s fate is in their own hands. With a win against IK Sävehof they will surely secure their spot in the next stage.

Krim’s Nina Zulic netted 11-times and finished as the game’s top scorer

The newcomers Most could not win at home in their very first season in Europe’s top flight

Dominika Zachova led the Czech champions with 8 goals

GROUP D

DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs RK Krim Mercator (SLO) 25:31 (12:14)

The teams started toe-to-toe however the Slovenian champions were always slightly ahead thanks to Nina Zulic, who scored 6 in the first half alone.

Most tried to take control of the game but many turnovers and bad shots made it impossible. Nothing changed in the second half from the hosts’ side as they tried to bounce back. Moreover, the two-time Champions League winners could increase the lead and went up by 5 in the 37th minute.

Jiri Tancos, head coach of the winner of the Qualification Tournament, called every timeout available to him to try to find the best line against the visitors, but could not find the answer. Even though Alja Varagic, the best scorer in the Champions League from Uros Begar’s squad, got a red card in the 47th minute, Most could not turn their luck around.

As the home team did not come any closer, the winner was known long before the final whistle. Most will face the title holder Győri Audi ETO KC while Krim host Sävehof in the last round of the Group Matches in DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League.

TEXT: