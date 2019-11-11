«sep 2019»
11.11.2019, 12:22
Court of Handball imposes fine on organiser of Olympus Riviera event
OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The Court of Handball has decided to impose a fine on the organiser of the EHF European Beach Handball Tour event, Olympus Riviera

COURT OF HANDBALL IMPOSES FINE ON ORGANISER OF OLYMPUS RIVIERA EVENT

The Court of Handball has decided to impose a fine of € 500 on the organiser of the EHF European Beach Handball Tour event, Olympus Riviera. The organiser shall also pay the missing payment to the referees.

The fine has been imposed following the partly fulfilled payment regarding EHF referees occurred in the framework of the EHF European Beach Handball Tour Season 2018/19, at the tournament, Olympus Riviera, which took place in Katerini Beach, Greece.

The court found that this violation constituted a breach of the EHF European Beach Handball Tour Season Regulations 2018/19, which shall be sanctioned based on the EHF List of Penalties.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
