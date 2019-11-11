Inside the EHF

JOB VACANCY: EHF Marketing GmbH, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation, has a vacancy for Business development, CRM and data manager working out of the federation's headquarters in Vienna, Austria

Job vacancy: Business development, CRM and data manager EHF Marketing GmbH is looking for an experienced Business Development, CRM and Data Manager with a strong track record and experience within the sports industry to work with the Management Board to generate new business opportunities for European handball’s top club competitions, especially on the field of content, communication and data generation. Your profile You are self-aware, well-spoken on the phone and eloquent in emails. You're a charismatic person who can easily talk to anyone on any company level. You are flexible and excited to develop existing partnerships and elaborate new ones. Job specification / Key responsibilities Work with the EHFM Management Board, the EHF Head of Media and Communications and the EHF Head of IT as well as external digital marketing teams to develop a digital content, communication and CRM strategy for the European Handball club competitions

Delivering and implementing the digital communication and content strategy, ensuring consistent storytelling across all owned channels in line with the federation´s brand values and communication tools

Implementing a CRM system in the world of European Club Handball

Responsible for ensuring growth in reach and engagement across all web and social channels in order to achieve targets

Creation of new content ideas and formats as well as the implementation of new technologies in order to establish the EHF Marketing as leader in digital media communication

Identifying, developing and managing other new business opportunities to attract existing customers and potential new partners Key experiences Professional with at least three years’ experience in a leading role within the sports market

Relevant academic degree (Communications & PR, Marketing or technical background)

Network of contacts with international and potential business partners

Experience of working in an international environment, dealing with global issues, across different cultures and languages

Experience in working with CRM and CDM systems

Experience in key account management and/or agency background is an advantage Key competencies Ability to create offerings and presentation materials

Ability to understand technical requirements in terms of Customer Relationship Management, API Programming, Internet and Social Media

Strong communicational skills to position the sport and its competitions

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Comfortable in a fast paced, changing environment

Flexible and able to travel on a frequent basis and work according to event schedules

Excellent written & spoken English. Additional European languages (especially German) extremely useful

An interest in or understanding of handball is a strong advantage Further information Preferred starting date: beginning of 1 December 2019 and onwards

Full time job

Work place: Hoffingergasse 18, 1120 Vienna, Austria

Minimum salary p.a.: € 45.000,- (over-payment is possible)

About EHF Marketing GmbH Based in Vienna, Austria, EHF Marketing GmbH is the marketing arm and a subsidiary of the European Handball Federation. The company works closely with marketing and media partners, as well as with Europe’s leading clubs to realise the full potential of the sport on the international sports market. EHF Marketing GmbH is responsible for the marketing and media rights of club competitions including the VELUX EHF Champions League, DELO Women’s EHF Champions League and the Men’s EHF Cup. Further information: eurohandball.com, ehfCL.com, ehfTV.com. Making your application Applications should be made in writing in English, with a current CV and a covering letter setting out why you would like to apply for the position of a Business Development, CRM and Data Manager.



Applications should be sent by email to:

EHF Marketing GmbH

Nina Kernmayer

bewerbung@ehfmarketing.com



TEXT: EHF/jb



