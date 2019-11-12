«sep 2019»
12.11.2019, 12:10
Porto aim for incredible double over Kiel
MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Three days after taking the two points in Kiel, Porto welcome the EHF Cup winners to Portugal, while Dinamo Bucuresti are on the verge of progressing from group D

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»
 

Porto aim for incredible double over Kiel

Just three days after shocking the handball world with an impressive victory over THW Kiel, FC Porto Sofarma welcome them to Portugal in Wednesday’s headline VELUX EHF Champions League clash.

In group A, Zagreb and Celje meet again and if the Slovenian side can take the two points in Croatia on Thursday, they would make a huge step towards the last 16.

Sporting could temporarily go second in group C with a win in Presov, while group D’s clash sees IFK Kristianstad fighting for their chance of progressing to the elimination matches against C. S. Dinamo Bucuresti, who in turn can secure their place in the top two.

GROUP A
HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO)
Thursday 14 November, 18:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Celje won Sunday’s reverse fixture by two goals 24:22
  • Zagreb are currently bottom of group A with one point with Celje are sixth with four points
  • Zagreb have scored 158 goals this season, making them the least productive attack in the competition
  • Celje have not taken a point away from home this season while Zagreb have yet to open their account on home court

GROUP B
FC Porto Sofarma (POR) vs THW Kiel (GER)
Wednesday, 13 November, 19:00hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • the two teams also met on Sunday, when Porto took an incredible 28:27 away win
  • Kiel had a 17-game unbeaten streak in European competitions snapped and lost their second game in five days, after a 26:25 defeat against Rhein-Neckar Löwen in the Bundesliga
  • Kiel are still first in the standings, with 11 points, while Porto are sixth, only three points behind
  • Porto’s right back Angel Hernandez Zulueta is doubtful due to injury, already missing Sunday's clash
  • the Portuguese side lost only once in their nine previous matches at home

GROUP C
Tatran Presov (SVK) vs Sporting CP (POR)
Wednesday 13 November, 18:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Presov almost did Sporting a massive favour on Saturday, drawing 27:27 against group leaders Bidasoa in Irun
  • the draw extended their unbeaten streak to three matches, which follows a terrible start to the campaign, which saw them lose their opening four matches
  • Sporting’s comfortable win over Rabotnik leaves them a single point behind second placed Sävehof
  • the Portuguese side comfortably won the reverse fixture at home against Presov, 32:24 in round 2

GROUP D
IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs C. S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)
Wednesday 13 November, 19.00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Dinamo can qualify for the elimination round, while Kristianstad need a win to keep their theoretical chances alive
  • in their latest VELUX EHF Champions League match, Dinamo won narrowly 27:26 at home against Kadetten Schaffhausen last Wednesday, while Kristianstad earned their first away point through their 37:37 draw against GOG on Sunday
  • Dinamo won their first match between the two clubs 28:25 at home
  • Dinamo left back Ante Kuduz is currently sharing fifth position in the top scorers list with 41 goals, while Kristianstad´s most effective shooter, left back Olafur Gudmundsson is in 15th place with 34 goals

 


TEXT: Chris O'Reilly, Peter Bruun, Kevin Domas, Adrian Costeiu / cor
 
