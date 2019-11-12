2019-20 Men's Champions League

12.11.2019, 12:10

Porto aim for incredible double over Kiel « Go back » Print Version



MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Three days after taking the two points in Kiel, Porto welcome the EHF Cup winners to Portugal, while Dinamo Bucuresti are on the verge of progressing from group D

» EHF CL Channel More information on » 2019-20 Men's CL

» Group Phase

Read more » MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Three days after taking the two points in Kiel, Porto welcome the EHF Cup winners to Portugal, while Dinamo Bucuresti are on the verge of progressing from group D Tweet

Porto aim for incredible double over Kiel Just three days after shocking the handball world with an impressive victory over THW Kiel, FC Porto Sofarma welcome them to Portugal in Wednesday’s headline VELUX EHF Champions League clash. In group A, Zagreb and Celje meet again and if the Slovenian side can take the two points in Croatia on Thursday, they would make a huge step towards the last 16. Sporting could temporarily go second in group C with a win in Presov, while group D’s clash sees IFK Kristianstad fighting for their chance of progressing to the elimination matches against C. S. Dinamo Bucuresti, who in turn can secure their place in the top two. GROUP A

HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO)

Thursday 14 November, 18:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com Celje won Sunday’s reverse fixture by two goals 24:22

Zagreb are currently bottom of group A with one point with Celje are sixth with four points

Zagreb have scored 158 goals this season, making them the least productive attack in the competition

Celje have not taken a point away from home this season while Zagreb have yet to open their account on home court GROUP B

FC Porto Sofarma (POR) vs THW Kiel (GER)

Wednesday, 13 November, 19:00hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com the two teams also met on Sunday, when Porto took an incredible 28:27 away win

Kiel had a 17-game unbeaten streak in European competitions snapped and lost their second game in five days, after a 26:25 defeat against Rhein-Neckar Löwen in the Bundesliga

Kiel are still first in the standings, with 11 points, while Porto are sixth, only three points behind

Porto’s right back Angel Hernandez Zulueta is doubtful due to injury, already missing Sunday's clash

the Portuguese side lost only once in their nine previous matches at home GROUP C

Tatran Presov (SVK) vs Sporting CP (POR)

Wednesday 13 November, 18:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com Presov almost did Sporting a massive favour on Saturday, drawing 27:27 against group leaders Bidasoa in Irun

the draw extended their unbeaten streak to three matches, which follows a terrible start to the campaign, which saw them lose their opening four matches

Sporting’s comfortable win over Rabotnik leaves them a single point behind second placed Sävehof

the Portuguese side comfortably won the reverse fixture at home against Presov, 32:24 in round 2 GROUP D

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs C. S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Wednesday 13 November, 19.00 local time, live on ehfTV.com Dinamo can qualify for the elimination round, while Kristianstad need a win to keep their theoretical chances alive

in their latest VELUX EHF Champions League match, Dinamo won narrowly 27:26 at home against Kadetten Schaffhausen last Wednesday, while Kristianstad earned their first away point through their 37:37 draw against GOG on Sunday

Dinamo won their first match between the two clubs 28:25 at home

Dinamo left back Ante Kuduz is currently sharing fifth position in the top scorers list with 41 goals, while Kristianstad´s most effective shooter, left back Olafur Gudmundsson is in 15th place with 34 goals

TEXT: Chris O'Reilly, Peter Bruun, Kevin Domas, Adrian Costeiu / cor



Share Tweet TEXT: