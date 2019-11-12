NEWS: His Majesty King Harald of Norway will witness the Norwegians’ EHF EURO 2020 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Trondheim on 10 January

ROYALTY TO WATCH NORWAY'S EHF EURO 2020 OPENER

The Norwegian team competing at EHF EURO 2020 will have a very special guest to impress when they throw off for the first time in Trondheim – His Majesty King Harald.

A big handball supporter, King Harald will be in the stands for Norway’s Group D opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 10 January.

“It is very nice that the King has accepted the attendance at the European Championships,” said Kåre Geir Lio, president of the Norwegian Handball Association.

“We have had the King as a guest before at previous handball championships. He has proven to be a very dedicated and interested spectator. We look forward to showing him the new arena – and for a world-class handball experience led by the players.

Norway play all three of their matches inside the newly-built, 9,000-seater Trondheim Spectrum arena, with France (12 January) and Portugal (14 January) to follow after their meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

To join King Harald for Norway’s first match of the championships, or to watch any of the preliminary matches hosted in Trondheim – that also include Spain and Germany in action in Group C – click here.

