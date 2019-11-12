«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

12.11.2019, 13:03
Royalty to watch Norway’s EHF EURO 2020 opener
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: His Majesty King Harald of Norway will witness the Norwegians’ EHF EURO 2020 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Trondheim on 10 January

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's News
»
 

ROYALTY TO WATCH NORWAY'S EHF EURO 2020 OPENER

The Norwegian team competing at EHF EURO 2020 will have a very special guest to impress when they throw off for the first time in Trondheim – His Majesty King Harald.

A big handball supporter, King Harald will be in the stands for Norway’s Group D opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 10 January.

“It is very nice that the King has accepted the attendance at the European Championships,” said Kåre Geir Lio, president of the Norwegian Handball Association.

“We have had the King as a guest before at previous handball championships. He has proven to be a very dedicated and interested spectator. We look forward to showing him the new arena – and for a world-class handball experience led by the players.

Norway play all three of their matches inside the newly-built, 9,000-seater Trondheim Spectrum arena, with France (12 January) and Portugal (14 January) to follow after their meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

To join King Harald for Norway’s first match of the championships, or to watch any of the preliminary matches hosted in Trondheim – that also include Spain and Germany in action in Group C – click here.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
Share
CONTACT FORM