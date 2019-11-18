«sep 2019»
18.11.2019, 10:55
New ball designs for EHF club competitions revealed
MEDIA RELEASE: EHF Marketing and official ball supplier SELECT SPORT unveil the fresh look of the match balls for EHF competitions in 2020/21

Feast your eyes on the new designs of the official SELECT SPORT match balls which will be used across EHF Champions League and European Handball League matches during the 2020/21 season.

After four highly successful years of cooperation with SELECT SPORT as the official ball supplier to club handball’s elite competitions, a newly signed deal will run for a further four seasons until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The new eye-catching balls for the EHF Champions League competitions next season will be used, launched and go on sale exclusively at the EHF FINAL4 2020 in Cologne and Budapest respectively.

SELECT SPORT have also unveiled the ball for the new European Handball League, which throws off in 2020/21. This ball, which will be the same for the men’s and women’s competition, will be launched at this season’s men’s EHF Cup Finals.

The two balls to be used in the EHF Champions League in 2020/21

Matthias Mayrhofer, Key Account Manager of EHF Marketing GmbH, said: “We are thrilled to continue working with SELECT SPORT, who share our passion for raising the profile and standards of handball through the EHF Champions League as well as the European Handball League, the newly formed second tier competition.

“Players can once again expect to benefit and enjoy using a ball that makes for fast-paced, exciting handball at the highest level of club competition in Europe.”

Peter Knap, CEO of SELECT, said: “The past four years have brought some great handball moments with EHF Marketing, and we are very happy to continue the partnership.

“We are proud to present the new ball designs that focus on rich and bright colours along with the highest quality of materials and SELECT features such as optimal roundness and constant balance.”

Fans will be able to purchase the official match balls and replica versions at both EHF FINAL4 events later this season. For further information visit www.select-sport.com.

Tickets for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 and DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 are on sale now. For further information visit www.ehfFINAL4.com.
 

Photos © EHF / SELECT

 


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
