«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

14.11.2019, 09:00
Eight more teams eye Last 16 spot
«Go back »Print Version


ROUND PREVIEW: Three double-headers and five second-leg matches this weekend will complete the line-up for the Last 16 in the Women’s Challenge Cup

» »2019-20 Women's Challenge Cup
»Round 3
»
 

Eight more teams eye Last 16 spot

It will be all or nothing this weekend for the 16 teams competing in round 3 of the Women’s Challenge Cup. After RK Zajecar 1949, SIR 1MAIO/ADA CJB and ZRK Bjelovar all qualified by winning their double-headers last weekend, eight more teams will advance to the Last 16 this week.

Those 11 teams in total will join the trio which starts the competition in the Last 16: HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, JuRo Unirek VZV and ZRK Naisa Nis.

The Last 16 will consist of only seven matches after Aula Alimentos de Valladolid have been seeded though to the quarter-final following the withdrawal from the competition by Ardesen.

Debutants Granollers on brink of next round

When hearing "Granollers," most handball fans will immediately think of the team that has been doing well in the Men’s EHF Cup in recent years. But this season, also the women’s team of Granollers is tiptoeing into European handball for the first time.

On Sunday, KH-7 BM. Granollers won their debut match 34:29 at home against BNTU-BelAZ Minsk Reg., with 21-year-old left wing Ona Vegué scoring 11 times.

Granollers will be defending their five-goal lead in Belarus on Saturday at 12:00 CET (live on ehfTV.com).

There are four more second-leg matches to be played on Saturday and Sunday: in all ties, the first leg delivered a clear winner last week, with margins varying between seven and 13 goals.

Round 3 action starts Friday

However, the deciding round 3 action already throws off on Friday with the start of two double-headers.

In a duel in Austria between two European debutants, HIB Handball Graz will be hosting A. C. Veria 2017 from Greece on Friday evening and again on Saturday afternoon.

Also on Friday and Saturday in Zavidovici in Bosnia, ZRK Krivaja will be aiming for their first Last 16 appearance in their fourth participation in the competition. Their opponents, Maccabi Rishin Lezion of Israel, have been in the Last 16 as recent as last season.

The third double-header is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Funchal in Portugal, and will see hosts CS Madeira taking on WHC Hadzici DG of Bosnia twice.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM