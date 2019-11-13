NEWS: Applicants have until 24 November to sign-up for the popular course run by the European Handball Federation

2020 EHF Master Coach Course applications still open

Applications for the 2020 EHF Master Coach Course are now open ahead of January’s event in Vienna, Austria.

The hugely popular course, run by the European Handball Federation in a cooperation with the Austrian Handball Federation takes place in the Austrian capital between 15 and 23 January 2020.

Across the eight days, the seminars will touch on a variety of coaching topics, including philosophy, player tracking, scouting and communication.

Interested applicants have until 24 November to submit their application. Spaces on the course are available on a first come, first served basis, and applicants must contact their national federation for registration form.

