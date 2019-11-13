«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

13.11.2019, 19:10
Sporting move into second with massive away win
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP C REVIEW: Portuguese side enjoy their largest ever win in the VELUX EHF Champions League against a Presov side they dominated from start to finish.

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Sporting CP
»TATRAN Presov
»Valentin Marian Ghionea
»Tiago Rocha
»
 

Sporting move into second with massive away win

Sporting CP romped to their largest win in the VELUX EHF Champions League on Wednesday night in Presov, leapfrogging Sävehof into second place in group C.

The Portuguese hosts dominated from start to finish in a one-sided contest, which ended Presov’s slim hopes of progressing to the elimination round.

  • Presov’s three match unbeaten run comes to an end
  • Sporting’s second win in a row puts them in second place, one point ahead of Sävehof, who have a game in hand
  • Tiago Rocha and Valentin Ghionea led the scoring with seven goals each as 10 Sporting players found the back of the net
  • the 15-goal victory is Sporting’s largest in their history in the competition

GROUP C
Tatran Presov (SVK) vs Sporting CP (POR) 22:37 (10:16)

The hosts had come into the game on the back of two victories and a draw away to Irun, which could have been more, but they failed to recapture that form early on as Oliver Rabek missed a pair of shots and they scored just one goal in the opening 10 minutes.

Sporting were quite wasteful themselves in the opening exchanges, but soon grabbed control of the match and Marko Vujin’s second goal of the evening gave the guests a 6:3 lead at the quarter hour mark.

The Portuguese side never looked back from there and eight goals in the final 10 minutes of the half gave them a comfortable 16:10 lead going into the dressing room.

The second half continued in much the same vain and while Presov tried to push the pace and find their way back into contention, they left themselves exposed as Frankis Carol and Carlos Ruesga scored with ease.

Presov's Lukas Urban continued to find the back of the net, but there was simply nothing they could do to stop the endless flow of goals at the other end.

Sporting enjoyed themselves in the final quarter, with top scorers Tiago Rocha and Valentin Ghionea particularly proficient, as the guests eased to a 37:22 win and took second place in group C for the time being.


TEXT: Chris O'Reilly / tj
 
Share
CONTACT FORM