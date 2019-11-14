«sep 2019»
14.11.2019, 10:20
Rostov and CSM to duel for top spot
GROUP A/B PREVIEW: All six participants in the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League main round from these groups have been determined with one match to go, but most of them still fight to earn extra points

Rostov and CSM to duel for top spot

All available tickets for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League main round have been booked in groups A and B. However, there is still a lot at stake for most teams in the last round of group matches this week.

In group A, Metz, Vipers and FTC are through but the trio will be eager to get some additional points for the main round. Podravka could still come level with FTC on four points but the Hungarian side has the better head-to-head results.

In group B, Rostov, CSM and Esbjerg have already secured their place in the next phase. In the top match in Rostov, the hosts and CSM will battle it out for the No. 1 position in the final group standings.

GROUP A

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
Saturday 16 November, 19:15 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Kristiansand are already through to the main round, Podravka cannot qualify anymore

  • Podravka won the first leg at home 25:24 - their only victory so far this CL season

  • Podravka’s Dejana Milosavljevic is second-best scorer in the CL with 37 goals, while Vipers’ Emilie Arntzen netted 31 times

Metz Handball (FRA) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)
Saturday 16 November, 19:30 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • both teams have already secured their tickets for the main round; Saturday’s winners take two more points with them

  • in the first leg in Hungary, Metz won 34:28 but lost Laura Glauser to a knee injury for the rest of the season

  • FTC were the last team to beat Metz at home in the CL - in 2017

  • Metz only lost once this season, to Brest in the French league, while FTC lost five matches, including three in the CL

  • Metz wing Laura Flippes is doubtful because of a shoulder injury

GROUP B

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Saturday 16 November, 13:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • both sides are level on points (7) and goal difference (23), but Rostov are first as they scored more goals (144 vs 131)

  • in Bucharest, CSM and Rostov drew 23:23 for the only stalemate in group B so far

  • last week Rostov easily beat Lublin 28:19 while CSM suffered their first defeat of the CL season, against Esbjerg (25:21)

  • Rostov beat CSKA Moscow 25:20 on Wednesday to maintain their perfect record (11 wins from 11 matches) in the Russian league

  • Bucuresti defeated Craiova 27:16 in a midweek match and they are ranked third  behind Ramnicu Valcea and Brasov

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs MKS Perla Lublin (POL)
Sunday 17 November, 15:10 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Esbjerg created a surprise last weekend by beating CSM away from home

  • Esbjerg will take four points to the main round, regardless Sunday’s result against already eliminated Lublin

  • Lublin are the only team in the CL group matches still on zero points

  • Lublin also have scored the fewest goals (101) of all 16 teams

 


TEXT: Kevin Domas, Sergey Nikolaev / ew
 
