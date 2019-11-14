«sep 2019»
14.11.2019, 16:10
Race for elimination round heats up
GROUP C/D PREVIEW: All four weekend matches are key encounters in the battle for the top two places in groups C and D

After C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti became the first team to qualify for the group C/D elimination matches on Wednesday, six teams are left fighting for the three remaining berths with just three rounds left to play.

The two teams in pole position in group C, Bidasoa Irun and IK Sävehof, are faced with tricky away tasks this Sunday, against Cocks and HC Eurofarm Rabotnik, made tougher by the fact that both guest sides have displayed shaky form in recent weeks.

In group D, GOG will be fighting to maintain second position away against sixth-placed Chekhovskie medvedi, while only the winner of Sunday’s battle between Kadetten Schaffhausen and Orlen Wisla Plock is likely to stay in the race for the remaining play-off ticket.

GROUP C
HC Eurofarm Rabotnik (MKD) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)
Sunday 17 November, 17:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • victory for Sävehof will put them back in second place in group C

  • the reverse fixture in round 2 saw Sävehof turn a five-goal half-time deficit around to win 25:24

  • Rabotnik’s only victory of the season so far came at home against Cocks, while Sävehof have suffered just one away defeat, in Irun

  • Sävehof endured a heavy midweek loss in the Swedish league, falling 34:26 at Ystads IF on Tuesday, while Rabotnik were not in competitive action

Cocks (FIN) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP)
Sunday 17 November, 17:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Irun held on to their unbeaten record by the skin of their teeth last week, storming back to grab a draw at home versus Presov

  • Cocks suffered their heaviest defeat of the season in the reverse fixture, losing 34:19 in Spain

  • since the round 2 clash, Cocks have been unbeaten at their new home, claiming wins over Presov and Sporting at Cocks Areena

  • the Finnish champions were back to winning form in the domestic league on Wednesday, beating AIFK 39:25, while Bidasoa drew 26:26 away to Guadalajara 

GROUP D
Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS) vs GOG (DEN)
Saturday 16 November, 14:00 CET, live on ehftv.com

  • with nine points, currently in second position, GOG can still determine their fate in terms of reaching the elimination matches

  • Chekhovskie medvedi are last in the group with four points

  • GOG will be missing their Icelandic line player and defender Arnar Freyr Arnarsson due to injury

  • both teams had fine dress rehearsals during the week, as GOG had a 28:25 away victory against KIF Kolding in the Danish league, while Chekhov won 31:25 at home against St. Petersburg in the Russian top flight 

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Sunday 17 November, 19:00 CET, live on ehftv.com

  • with Plock being third with seven points and Schaffhausen fourth with six, neither team can afford a defeat and still hope for the elimination matches

  • besides being in desperate need of the two points, Schaffhausen are also chasing revenge for the 27:23 defeat in their first meeting with Plock

  • Schaffhausen lost their latest VELUX EHF Champions League match narrowly, 27:26 away to C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti, while Plock won 34:28 at home against Chekhovskie medvedi

  • Schaffhausen won 28:20 at home against HSC Suhr Aarau in the Swiss league during the week. Plock enjoyed a 25:18 away victory against MMTS Kwidzyn in the Polish Superliga


TEXT: Chris O'Reilly / Peter Bruun / cg
 
