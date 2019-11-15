2019-20 Women's Champions League

GROUP C/D PREVIEW: There are still three main round berths up for grabs in groups C and D of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, with everything to be decided in the final matches of the stage this weekend

Most need a miracle; Valcea and Bietigheim both hope to proceed While Brest Bretagne Handball and Buducnost are through, there is still a place left for one group C team to proceed to the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League main round, with SCM Ramnicu Valcea and SG BBM Bietigheim both in with a chance to progress. Bietigheim have only one chance: better Valcea’s result, as the Romanian champions look to stop a four-game losing skid. In group D, RK Krim Mercator, IK Sävehof and DHK Banik Most are fighting for the final two main round berths. Krim need at least a point to be sure to go through, yet they are also assured a place if Most do not win against Györi Audi ETO KC. If they take victories in the last round of the group matches, Brest and Györ are the only teams in the competition that could start the main round with eight points. GROUP C

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Saturday 16 November, 17:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Valcea can secure a main round berth with a better result than Bietigheim or if both teams lose on Saturday

the Romanian side are currently only three games shy of their worst losing run in the competition, after failing to earn a point in the past four games

with a win, Brest, already assured of first place in the group, will start the main round with eight points

Brest have scored 175 goals this season – 50 goals more than Valcea, or an average of 10 goals per game more than their opponents

in the first game between the two sides, Brest enjoyed their biggest win in the history of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, 37:24 Buducnost (MNE) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

Saturday 16 November, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Buducnost will take four points into the main round if they win against Bietigheim, opposed to two if they lose and the German side progress

Bietigheim ended a five-game losing streak last weekend against Valcea, but will need to better the Romanian champions’ result to proceed to the next round

Buducnost conceded a combined total of 62 goals in the three matches played against Valcea and Bietigheim, while they allowed 67 in the two games versus Brest this season

Montenegrin right wing Jovanka Radicevic is the top scorer of the competition after five rounds, with 41 goals

the hosts won the first leg in Germany, 30:23, and have lost only once in three games against Bietigheim GROUP D

RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)

Sunday 17 November, 17:00 CET, live on ehftv.com both teams will be in the main round if Most lose

after a surprise loss against the Czech club on the first match day, the Slovenian record champions have triumphed twice and were defeated only by Györ

before this match, Krim will host their biggest domestic rivals, ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovščina, who lead the Slovenian league standings

for the first time in the Swedish league this season, IK Sävehof dropped two points against the leaders H65 Höör and subsequently sit in third position Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE)

Sunday 17 November, 17:00 CET, live on ehftv.com the Czech champions need to collect at least one point in Györ, otherwise they leave the competition

Györ have by far the best goal difference after five rounds, with +63

after the bout against the winners of the qualification round, ETO will visit their great rival FTC in the domestic league for their last game in 2019

