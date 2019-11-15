«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

15.11.2019, 15:00
MOTW could become next highlight for Vardar talent Kizikj
«Go back »Print Version


MOTW FEATURE: One of the revelations of the VELUX EHF Champions League season so far, 18-year-old goalkeeper Marko Kizikj is looking forward to shine for HC Vardar again

» »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»HC Vardar
»Marko Kizikj
»
 

MOTW could become next highlight for Vardar talent Kizikj

When HC Vardar defeated Meshkov Brest 36:31 in round 6 of the VELUX EHF Champions League, the title-holders recovered from back-to-back defeats against Kiel and Veszprém in the weeks before.

The match also gave Marko Kizikj his big chance. The 18-year-old goalkeeper spent the last 15 minutes on court and managed an impressive five saves - including a stunning double stop which was picked as best save of the round on EHF’s social media channels.

It introduced Kizikj’s name on Europe’s elite handball stage.

“It was an amazing experience and the euphoria in those moments was so strong. I fully focused on the events happening on the court and wasn’t able to see the reactions from the fans,” Kizikj said. “After the match I watched a few videos and then I saw all the support I got from the entire arena and this made me feel wonderful.”

After the triumph against Brest, Vardar drew with PGE VIVE Kielce (28:28) last weekend and they will face the same opponents again in the Match of the Week on Saturday at 18:00 CET (live at ehfTV.com).

Kizkj has also showed his potential in the regional SEHA League already several times this season.

A dream come true

Like his brother, Kizikj started playing handball at the age of 10. Initially a left back, he soon switched to the goalkeeper position and became part of various youth selections though the years.

Having been part of Vardar’s squad for a while already, he has now made his Champions League debut at age 18.

It is like a dream come true for the young Macedonian goalkeeper.

“It is a big privilege for me to be part of such a club as Vardar, because every day you train with world class players and coaches,” Kizikj says. “It is a great chance for a young player like me to get high-level experience in the best competition in handball.”

Kizikj is part of Vardar’s goalkeeper trio with two experienced shot stoppers: Arturs Kugis and Khalifa Ghedbane. Working with them gives him an excellent opportunity to develop his goalkeeper skills.

“We have a great collaboration and are helping each other in order for our team to reach the best possible result,” says Kizikj. “I also must emphasise that we are very good friends.”

Giving the maximum on court

Vardar are currently ranked third in group B with nine points, but the next three teams are all very close on eight points. One of those teams are Vardar’s upcoming opponents, Kielce.

“So far we have good results in the Champions League although we face problems with injuries,” Kizikj says. “In the last match against Kielce we missed (Dainis) Kristopans and (Christian) Dissinger and yet got a good result. I am sure we will have a tough match this Saturday also but this will not stop us from giving our maximum on the court once more.”

While Kizikj is having a great debut season, he just has one more wish left: going to the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in on 30/31 May 2020.

“The goals of the team through the years have remained the same as the title-holders always aim high,” he says. “Of course, I personally hope to reach the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne. Being part of a team that has such ambitions is something that every player dreams of.”


TEXT: Amina Idrizi / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM