«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

16.11.2019, 15:00
Rostov beat CSM to finish top of group B
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP B REVIEW: A strong first half performance helped Rostov-Don defeat CSM Bucuresti on home court

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»CSM Bucuresti
»Rostov-Don
»
 

Rostov beat CSM to finish top of group B

Rostov-Don and CSM Bucuresti had been level on seven points before their clash in Russia in round 6 of the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League, but the Russian champions took a narrow home win, 23:22, to finish first in group B at the end of the group matches.

  • Rostov take five points into the main round; CSM take three points
  • CSM will finish in third place in group B if Esbjerg beat Lublin on Sunday
  • CSM’s Cristina Neagu played her best game in the current competition, finishing with eight goals
  • Anna Vyakhireva was Rostov's top scorer with five goals

GROUP B
Rostov-Don (RUS) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 23:22 (14:7)

Rostov-Don took the initiative from the opening minute and played an excellent first half. Thanks to rock-solid defence and a superb Anna Sedoykina in goal, the home side conceded only seven goals in 30 minutes.

During that period, Rostov’s shot efficiency was twice as high as CSM’s one – 82 versus 41 per cent. To make things worse for the Romanian side, Laura Moisa received a direct red card for a foul on Anna Sen.

Between the 21st and 30th minute, CSM were unable to find the net at all, and Rostov moved the score from 9:6 to 14:6 before Cristina Neagu finally broke the deadlock just before the half-time buzzer.

Neagu found her rhythm in the second half, scoring six of her eight goals in the match. CSM improved their game in attack and started to catch up, but Sedoykina still did a good job as she stopped two Neagu’s penalty shots.

Five minutes from the buzzer, Rostov comfortably led 23:17, but CSM made them nervous late in the game by scoring five goals in a row and cutting the deficit to 23:22.

Yet the visitors did not have time to do more, and Rostov’s players sighed with relief as they clinched a narrow victory.
 


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM