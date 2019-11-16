GROUP D REVIEW: GOG led throughout most of the first half, but Chekhovskie medvedi turned the tables completely in the last 30 minutes to claim the two points

Impressive second half earns Chekhov clear win

Chekhovskie medvedi moved off last place in group D of the VELUX EHF Champions League, as they defeated second-placed GOG 36:28 on Saturday afternoon.

GOG dominated before the break, but the 18-time Russian champions made an impressive comeback after half-time.

Chekhovskie medvedi (six points) advance to fifth place in the group, while GOG are still second with nine points

GOG left wing Emil Jakobsen now tops the VELUX EHF Champions League goalscorers' list (52 in total)

Dmitrii Santalov scored eight goals each for Chekhov

Emil Jakobsen and Odinn Rikhardsson net seven each for GOG

GROUP D

Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS) vs GOG (DEN) 36:28 (15:18)

GOG started Saturday's match in second place in group D and had high hopes before their trip to Russia, but the Danish runners-up did not find the combination right against Chekhovskie medvedi.

After GOG's dominance for most of the first half, Chekhov took over completely in the second half, which they won by no fewer than 11 goals.

GOG took over the initiative after an equal start, courtesy of the Danish attack's left side's effectiveness, with Lasse Møller at left back and Emil Jakobsen on the wing both playing important parts in GOG leading by three or four goals most of time before the break.

However, a stellar performance from Artem Grushko in the Russian goal and fine working conditions for Chekhov's back court players played a big part as the home team completely turned the tables in the second half.

From 25:25, Chekhov had a six-goal run to lead 31:25 and cruised to a clear win, 36:28.



