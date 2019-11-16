«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

16.11.2019, 20:10
Karacic inspires Kielce over Vardar; Veszprém take another easy win
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP B REVIEW: Former Vardar player, Igor Karacic, had a superb outing for Kielce, as the Polish side dominated Vardar in the Match of the Week, while Veszprém took another easy win against Meshkov Brest

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Match Results
»HC Meshkov Brest
»HC Vardar
»PGE VIVE Kielce
»Telekom Veszprém HC
»
 

Karacic inspires Kielce over Vardar; Veszprém take another easy win

In the VELUX EHF Champions League Match of the Week of round 8, there was no question about the winner in a crunch game in group B, as Kielce started strongly and never looked back against HC Vardar, 35:25

In the space of a week, Telekom Veszprém HC took their second commanding win over Meshkov Brest, as they reaffirmed their attacking prowess, 31:25

  • Veszprém and Kielce are provisionally second and third in the standings, with ten points
  • Goalkeeper Andreas Wolff won the Player of the Match of the Week award, with a 35 per cent save efficiency
  • Manuel Strlek, Petar Nenadic and Dragan Gajic each scored five goals for Veszprém
  • Veszprém host Kielce next week in a crunch battle for the second place

GROUP B
MOTW: PGE VIVE Kielce (POL) vs HC Vardar (MKD) 35:25 (17:14)

The battle for second place in the group and the right to challenge Kiel for the top spot was still very much on - and the Match of the Week for round 8 featured a tough test for both Kielce and Vardar.

The two sides drew last week in Skopje, 28:28, but Kielce seemed to learn more about their opponents from that encounter.

Two consecutive goals from former Vardar player, Igor Karacic, saw Kielce take a commanding 7:4 lead, as Vardar’s defensive struggles were once again on display.

Diminutive playmaker Stas Skube was again top notch for Vardar, scoring four times in the first half, but an energetic display from Kielce, who were firing on all cylinders, had the Polish side firmly in control for the first half, which they ended with a 17:14 lead.

Karacic - who led Kielce's scorers with six goals in the match - continued his impressive performance in the second half, with the Polish side jumping to a commanding 25:19 lead with 18 minutes left to go.

It was both a triumph of the attack and the defence for Kielce, as goalkeeper Andreas Wolff, the Player of the Match of the Week, had a 35 per cent save efficiency to lift the Polish side to a superb 35:25 win, their clearest of the season.

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) 31:25 (14:14)

One week ago in round 7, Veszprém duly dominated against Meshkov Brest, taking a commanding 37:30 win as they once again showed how much offensive muscle they possess this season.

Brest had only one away win in their past 15 games, but they were in an almost must-win situation after taking only two points from 14 available this season.

The Hungarian side picked up where they left off last week, taking an early 4:2 lead, but the deadlock was still not broken after 17 minutes. With every statistical category tied between the two sides, the scoreline was 8:8.

But Veszprém’s superb back line did the job and scored goal after goal, with Vuko Borozan, Rasmus Lauge Schmidt and Petar Nenadic clicking perfectly, yet Brest still stood their ground and the match was deadlocked at the break, 14:14.

On the back of a 5:1 run to start the second half, Veszprém built upon their second win in a row. Former Veszprem player William Accambray was superb for Brest in his homecoming, yet he could not prevent the loss.

Veszprém took a 31:25 win and climbed provisionally to second place in the group, with ten points, three behind Kiel. Brest, however, are further away from another Last 16 berth, six points behind Porto.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM