«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

16.11.2019, 18:40
Defeat against Brest leaves Valcea in waiting room
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP C REVIEW: Brest capped off their best ever streak in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League with a 26:23 win against Valcea, whose main round berth now depends on the outcome of the latter group game

» »2019-20 Women's CL
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»Brest Bretagne Handball
»SCM Ramnicu Valcea
»
 

Defeat against Brest leaves Valcea in waiting room

Brest had their attack limited against SCM Ramnicu Valcea, but there was nothing that could stop the French side earn their sixth win in a row, 26:23.

The French team will start the main round with maximum of eight points, as they rode their best ever streak in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League.

Meanwhile, Valcea will have to wait and hope that Bietigheim lose against Buducnost to progress to the main round.

  • Pauline Coatanea and Sladana Pop-Lazic both led with five goals for Brest

  • Valcea are currently on a five-game losing streak

  • if they go through, Valcea will start the main round on zero points

GROUP C

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 23:26 (13:14)

After four consecutive losses, a tough game against unbeaten Brest was not exactly what Valcea needed, but the Romanian champions would have booked their place in the main round of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League with a win.

Surely, they had a good start, limiting the superb Brest attack to zero goals scored in the first three and a half minutes, but as the French side got into their groove, they slowly took control and jumped to a 7:5 lead, after 12 minutes.

It was an under-par offensive performance for Brest’s high standards, yet Serbian line player Sladana Pop-Lazic led the show with five goals, as right back Ana Gros was limited to only one goal by a stout Valcea defence.

With Yuliya Dumanska still superb between the posts, Valcea took a 2:0 run into the second half, but shortly afterwards, a 5:0 run for Brest inspired by wing Pauline Coatanea lifted the French side to a 21:17 lead.

Valcea answered with their own 3:0 run to give hope again to their cheering fans, but Ana Gros was superb in clutch moments of the game, helping Brest to a 26:23 win.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM