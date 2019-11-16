GROUP C REVIEW: Brest capped off their best ever streak in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League with a 26:23 win against Valcea, whose main round berth now depends on the outcome of the latter group game

Defeat against Brest leaves Valcea in waiting room

Brest had their attack limited against SCM Ramnicu Valcea, but there was nothing that could stop the French side earn their sixth win in a row, 26:23.

The French team will start the main round with maximum of eight points, as they rode their best ever streak in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League.

Meanwhile, Valcea will have to wait and hope that Bietigheim lose against Buducnost to progress to the main round.

Pauline Coatanea and Sladana Pop-Lazic both led with five goals for Brest

Valcea are currently on a five-game losing streak

if they go through, Valcea will start the main round on zero points

GROUP C

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 23:26 (13:14)

After four consecutive losses, a tough game against unbeaten Brest was not exactly what Valcea needed, but the Romanian champions would have booked their place in the main round of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League with a win.

Surely, they had a good start, limiting the superb Brest attack to zero goals scored in the first three and a half minutes, but as the French side got into their groove, they slowly took control and jumped to a 7:5 lead, after 12 minutes.

It was an under-par offensive performance for Brest’s high standards, yet Serbian line player Sladana Pop-Lazic led the show with five goals, as right back Ana Gros was limited to only one goal by a stout Valcea defence.

With Yuliya Dumanska still superb between the posts, Valcea took a 2:0 run into the second half, but shortly afterwards, a 5:0 run for Brest inspired by wing Pauline Coatanea lifted the French side to a 21:17 lead.

Valcea answered with their own 3:0 run to give hope again to their cheering fans, but Ana Gros was superb in clutch moments of the game, helping Brest to a 26:23 win.

