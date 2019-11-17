«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

17.11.2019, 20:10
Paris win yet another thriller against Flensburg
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP A REVIEW: After winning by one goal in Germany 10 days ago, Paris-Saint Germain HB beat SG Flensburg-Handewitt by two at home in round 8 on Sunday

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Paris Saint-Germain HB
»SG Flensburg-Handewitt
»
 

Paris win yet another thriller against Flensburg

After Barça’s win against Aalborg on Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain HB had to take the two points against SG Flensburg-Handewitt in order to remain level on points at the top of group A with Barça
in the VELUX EHF Champions League.

That was not going to be an easy matter, though, as the German side had caused PSG trouble in the first meeting in round 7, which the French side only won by one thanks to a Vincent Gerard’s last second save.

  •      Sander Sagosen and Mikkel Hansen both scored seven goals for PSG
  •      three players netted five times for Flensburg: Goeran Johannessen, Marius Steinhauser and Johannes Golla
  •      Nedim Remili did not return after injuring his ankle in the first 10 minutes
  •      PSG (second) join Barça (first) on 14 points, while Flensburg are fifth with seven points

GROUP A
Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 32:30 (17:16)

If PSG had had to wait until the final seconds to lift their hands up to celebrate in Flensburg in round 7, the pattern remained the same on Sunday in the second match between the sides.

Both teams played neck-and-neck for 60 minutes, and it was only a couple of details that turned things turn the hosts’ way in the end. Things did not look too good, though, as Nedim Remili injured his ankle in the first 10 minutes, which forced PSG to play with three left-handers in the back court.

Neither team took more than a two-goal advantage in the first half. Nikola Karabatic and Mikkel Hansen's goals towards the end of the first half were vital for PSG, but Michal Jurecki and Simon Jeppsson ensured that the margin was only one goal, 17:16, at the break.

Things did not change much in the second half – at least until the last 10 minutes. That was the point where Vincent Gérard entered the court and went between the posts for Paris – and with four consecutive saves, he turned things around for Paris.

In the meantime, Sander Sagosen took the reins for PSG, scoring three in a row in the money time, meaning the French side momentarily took a three-goal advantage with a few minutes left to play.

That was not the end of the thriller, however, as Marius Steinhauser brought his team within one with 10 seconds to play. But after a timeout and a Dylan Nahi goal, Paris could celebrate their victory, 32:30.

Despite the loss, Flensburg’s coach Maik Machulla was still happy with what he saw on the court from his team. He said: “Against Paris, you have to play perfectly, and we weren’t, especially in the end of the game. But despite that, we played level with this amazing handball team and we have to be proud of that.”

On the other side, Raul Gonzalez praised his opponents “fast playing systems which caused us a lot of trouble. We changed the defence after the break and I think that’s what got us the win.”


TEXT: Kevin Domas / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM