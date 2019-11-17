GROUP A REVIEW: After winning by one goal in Germany 10 days ago, Paris-Saint Germain HB beat SG Flensburg-Handewitt by two at home in round 8 on Sunday

Paris win yet another thriller against Flensburg

After Barça’s win against Aalborg on Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain HB had to take the two points against SG Flensburg-Handewitt in order to remain level on points at the top of group A with Barça

in the VELUX EHF Champions League.

That was not going to be an easy matter, though, as the German side had caused PSG trouble in the first meeting in round 7, which the French side only won by one thanks to a Vincent Gerard’s last second save.

Sander Sagosen and Mikkel Hansen both scored seven goals for PSG

three players netted five times for Flensburg: Goeran Johannessen, Marius Steinhauser and Johannes Golla

Nedim Remili did not return after injuring his ankle in the first 10 minutes

PSG (second) join Barça (first) on 14 points, while Flensburg are fifth with seven points

GROUP A

Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 32:30 (17:16)



If PSG had had to wait until the final seconds to lift their hands up to celebrate in Flensburg in round 7, the pattern remained the same on Sunday in the second match between the sides.

Both teams played neck-and-neck for 60 minutes, and it was only a couple of details that turned things turn the hosts’ way in the end. Things did not look too good, though, as Nedim Remili injured his ankle in the first 10 minutes, which forced PSG to play with three left-handers in the back court.

Neither team took more than a two-goal advantage in the first half. Nikola Karabatic and Mikkel Hansen's goals towards the end of the first half were vital for PSG, but Michal Jurecki and Simon Jeppsson ensured that the margin was only one goal, 17:16, at the break.



Things did not change much in the second half – at least until the last 10 minutes. That was the point where Vincent Gérard entered the court and went between the posts for Paris – and with four consecutive saves, he turned things around for Paris.

In the meantime, Sander Sagosen took the reins for PSG, scoring three in a row in the money time, meaning the French side momentarily took a three-goal advantage with a few minutes left to play.

That was not the end of the thriller, however, as Marius Steinhauser brought his team within one with 10 seconds to play. But after a timeout and a Dylan Nahi goal, Paris could celebrate their victory, 32:30.



Despite the loss, Flensburg’s coach Maik Machulla was still happy with what he saw on the court from his team. He said: “Against Paris, you have to play perfectly, and we weren’t, especially in the end of the game. But despite that, we played level with this amazing handball team and we have to be proud of that.”

On the other side, Raul Gonzalez praised his opponents “fast playing systems which caused us a lot of trouble. We changed the defence after the break and I think that’s what got us the win.”

