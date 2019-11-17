Győr dominate against Most; Sävehof edge past Krim

There were tough battles in round 6 in group D the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League, but DHK Banik Most exited the competition after failing to produce a miracle against Györi Audi ETO KC. The Hungarian champions ran out 35:29 winners against Most, while IK Sävehof narrowly defeated RK Krim Mercator 28:26, with both sides now progressing to the main round.

Györi Audi ETO KC, IK Sävehof and DHK Banik Most join Brest Bretagne Handball, Buducnost and SCM Ramnicu Valcea in main round group 2.

Krim and Sävehof join Győr in advancing to the main round from group D

Győr take eight points through to the main round, Sävehof and Krim both have two points

Four players netted six or more goals for Györ

Krim’s Polona Baric finished with nine goals

GROUP D

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE) 35:29 (22:18)

The home squad did not start the match well as expected, with turnovers and poor shots slowing down their attacks. However, a few minutes later order was restored and Jiri Tancos called a timeout in the 15th minute, when Györ led 12:8.

Both sides were very efficient in attack and up until the 20th minute, the crowd only saw one save from the four goalkeepers in the match.

Surprisingly, Most kept up with the title holders and scored almost as many goals in the first half as they did in the whole match of their last meeting, back in round 2, when Győr broke many club records.

In the second half, the Hungarian club quickly developed a seven-goal distance as their defence toughend up. After five minutes of no goals from both sides, Győr remained in control of the match and the outcome was known long before the final whistle.

With this loss the Czech champions leave Europe’s top flight, while Győr's quest for four consecutive titles continues.

RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 26:28 (12:14)

With the winner of the match definitely assured of a place in the main round, both sides understood the stakes involved.

Krim quickly took the lead - but the Swedish club stayed focused and turned around the match via a 5-0 run, which meant a three-goal lead in the 14th minute.

Injury to the top scorer of the record Slovenian champions, Alja Varagic, made it more difficult for the home team, who were already inconsistent in attack.

Only left wing Polona Baric could step up from Krim and replace Varagic’s goals in the second half. However, none of her teammates followed her. Moreover, Sävehof goalkeeper Sofie Börjesson's fine performance ensured that Krim found it difficult to score until the last five minutes.

Amelia Lundbäck's fifth goal of the game sealed @IK_Savehof's away win against @RKKrim, confirming second place in group D for the Swedish side and starting huge celebrations. 😍 #deloehfcl #ehfcl #KRISAV pic.twitter.com/hKBZW2qzCF — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) November 17, 2019

Although Krim made the match a one-goal clash, giving the two-time Champions League winners from Slovenia had the chance to tie, Rasmus Overby’s managed to finish with a 28:26 away win.

