«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

17.11.2019, 19:50
Győr dominate against Most; Sävehof edge past Krim
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP D REVIEW: Györi Audi ETO KC's ended DHK Banik Most's hopes of reaching the main round, while IK Sävehof narrowly defeated RK Krim in Slovenia

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»Match Results
»DHK Banik Most
»Györi Audi ETO KC
»IK Sävehof
»RK Krim Mercator
»
 

Győr dominate against Most; Sävehof edge past Krim

There were tough battles in round 6 in group D the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League, but DHK Banik Most exited the competition after failing to produce a miracle against Györi Audi ETO KC. The Hungarian champions ran out 35:29 winners against Most, while IK Sävehof narrowly defeated RK Krim Mercator 28:26, with both sides now progressing to the main round.

Györi Audi ETO KC, IK Sävehof and DHK Banik Most join Brest Bretagne Handball, Buducnost and SCM Ramnicu Valcea in main round group 2.

  • Krim and Sävehof join Győr in advancing to the main round from group D
  • Győr take eight points through to the main round, Sävehof and Krim both have two points
  • Four players netted six or more goals for Györ
  • Krim’s Polona Baric finished with nine goals

GROUP D

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE) 35:29 (22:18)

The home squad did not start the match well as expected, with turnovers and poor shots slowing down their attacks. However, a few minutes later order was restored and Jiri Tancos called a timeout in the 15th minute, when Györ led 12:8.

Both sides were very efficient in attack and up until the 20th minute, the crowd only saw one save from the four goalkeepers in the match.

Surprisingly, Most kept up with the title holders and scored almost as many goals in the first half as they did in the whole match of their last meeting, back in round 2, when Győr broke many club records.

In the second half, the Hungarian club quickly developed a seven-goal distance as their defence toughend up. After five minutes of no goals from both sides, Győr remained in control of the match and the outcome was known long before the final whistle.

With this loss the Czech champions leave Europe’s top flight, while Győr's quest for four consecutive titles continues.

RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 26:28 (12:14)

With the winner of the match definitely assured of a place in the main round, both sides understood the stakes involved.

Krim quickly took the lead - but the Swedish club stayed focused and turned around the match via a 5-0 run, which meant a three-goal lead in the 14th minute.

Injury to the top scorer of the record Slovenian champions, Alja Varagic, made it more difficult for the home team, who were already inconsistent in attack.

Only left wing Polona Baric could step up from Krim and replace Varagic’s goals in the second half. However, none of her teammates followed her. Moreover, Sävehof goalkeeper Sofie Börjesson's fine performance ensured that Krim found it difficult to score until the last five minutes.

Although Krim made the match a one-goal clash, giving the two-time Champions League winners from Slovenia had the chance to tie, Rasmus Overby’s managed to finish with a 28:26 away win.


TEXT: Béla Müller / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM