«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

17.11.2019, 20:50
Win in Switzerland boosts Plock chances
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP D REVIEW – Orlen Wisla Plock boost their chances to reach the elimination round of the VELUX EHF Champions League with a superb away win against Kadetten Schaffhausen.

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Kadetten Schaffhausen
»Orlen Wisla Plock
»Sebastian Frimmel
»
 

Win in Switzerland boosts Plock chances

Orlen Wisla Plock took a big step towards the elimination round of the VELUX EHF Champions League Sunday evening, as they won 27:24 away against Kadetten Schaffhausen. After two thirds of the match being equal, Plock decided the match in their favour in the last quarter of an hour.

  • Plock are now second with nine points, same number as GOG
  • During the first 43 minutes, the difference was never more than two goals
  • Zarko Sesusm scored six goals for Schaffhausen while Zoltan Szita scored five for Plock

GROUP D

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 24:27 (11:10)

It took five minutes and 47 seconds before Zarko Sesum scored Schaffhausen´s first goal, but after a low-scoring affair in the opening stages for both sides, the home team still managed to keep close, and after a couple of two-goal leads for Plock, Kadetten went 6:5 ahead through Sebastian Frimmel.

This was the beginning of a long equal phase with changing leads, and never more than one goal separating the teams. Early in the second half, Plock managed to take a small upper hand, as they got two goals up and missed three large opportunities to increase their lead 15:13.

From the middle of the half, however, the visitors managed to take a commanding lead at 22:17 after all, while the Polish fans got louder, and although Schaffhausen reduced the distance to two goals, the Polish win never really got in danger again.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / tj
 
Share
CONTACT FORM