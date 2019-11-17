«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

17.11.2019, 21:30
Granollers women qualify for Last 16
«Go back »Print Version


ROUND REVIEW – In the unusual absence of the men´s team from Granollers, the women from the city have success in the Challenge Cup.

» »2019-20 Women's Challenge Cup
»Round 3
»KH-7 BM. Granollers
»
 

Granollers women qualify for Last 16

In previous years, the men´s team from the Spanish city Granollers have been quite successful in the EHF Cup. They are not in Europe this season, however, but instead, the women´s team are defending the colours of the city.

Having won the first leg 34:29 at home against BNTU-BelAZ Minsk Reg, KH-7 BM. Granollers were in a great position before the return match in Belarus. The Spanish visitors were leading through most their away game, and although they never got a clear lead, it was still enough to get the job done, considering the five-goal lead they had with them from the home game.

At the end, Granollers won the second leg 33:32 and can celebrate their Last 16 ticket in their maiden season in Europe.

Graz and Rishon Lezion winning double-headers

Two players scoring 11 goals each helped another European debutant, HIB Handball Graz to a narrow aggregate win in a the double-header at home against Greek A. C. Veria 2017, whose maiden season in Europe only lasted one round.

In the first match, which Graz won 27:23, Hungarian right back Anna Albek scored 11 times, before it was Croatian left back Ana Marija Babic´s turn to score the same number of goals the following day. Line player Elisavet Mastaka scored 10 goals for Veria who won the second leg 27:26, which was obviously not enough for the visitors.

Maccabi Rishon Lezion had no trouble playing both their matches in Round 3 against ZRK Krivaja on away ground The Serbian home team won the first match 25:21, but their hopes were soon put to an end in the second leg, where the Israeli visitors were leading no less than 18:8 at halftime before confirming their Last 16 berth with a 31:22 win.

10 goals from centre back Nitsan Dunay as well as from Brazilian right back Gabriela Pessoa helped Rishin Lezion considerably in the return match.

Kaunas and Südtirol finished the job

ACME-Zalgiris Kaunas were already close to the next round after winning 26:19 away against ORK Rudar in the first leg, and the Lithuanian team left no doubt when receiving the European debutants from Montenegro. The second game saw a comfortable 24:18 victory for Kaunas.

SSV Brixen Südtirol did not have much to worry about either after winning the first leg of the Italian derby against Ariosto Pallamano Ferrara as big as 31:18. Südtirol also won their away game, and they could easily live with the digits being a bit more moderate, 26:22 this time.

DHC Sokol Poruba seemed to be close to the next round before going to Turkey for the second leg against Ankara Yenimahalle BSK. The Czech team were leading 34:25 after the first leg, but in the return match, the Turkish home team actually caught up, when they were leading 25:16 with two and a half minute left.

In the last minutes, however, the Czech visitors managed to ride the storm and limit the defeat to 26:18, which sent them on with a one-goal lead on average.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / tj
 
Share
CONTACT FORM