«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

18.11.2019, 10:00
Rhythm, respect and records feature in best quotes
«Go back »Print Version


TOP 5 QUOTES: Coaches and players were at their best again in Round 8 of the VELUX EHF Champions League - not only during the matches but also afterwards

» »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»
 

Rhythm, respect and records feature in best quotes

If you love a lot of goals then Round 8 of the VELUX EHF Champions League was just what you wanted to see.

Five teams all scored at least 35 goals, but for one of them - Aalborg Handbold - that amount was not even enough to win the match as opponents Barça netted 44 times.

Let’s see how coaches and players reacted after their matches in the Top 5 Quotes from last week:

5. Xavi Pascual, Barça coach

“Today the fans enjoyed the game in Palau because it was a tough game but an incredible rhythm. It was amazing for everyone.”

Barça scored 44 goals in their win against Aalborg, falling just two goals short of the all-time club record in the Champions League, set 10 years ago. Coach Pascual was right to point that the free-flowing game entertained fans as well as players.

4. Michael Apelgren, Elverum Handball coach

“Today I’m most proud of the team spirit that we showed. In the first half everybody in this arena saw that Szeged were a better team than Elverum. But with guys fighting for each other, things can happen that you don’t believe in.”

Never give up! That is the mentality Elverum showed this weekend. Down by five goals at the break against MOL-Pick Szeged, Elverum battled their way back into the match and in the end nearly rewarded themselves with a point (26:25).

3. Thierry Anti, Sporting CP coach

“It is hard to explain the match when we look at the result but it sometimes happens. It was basically a perfect match for us.”

If everything goes your way, you might break your own club records. It happened to Sporting, who outplayed Tatran Presov in every department of the game and just kept scoring goals. The 37:22 away win marked the biggest ever Champions League victory for coach Anti’s team.

2. Talant Dujshebaev, PGE VIVE Kielce coach

“We have a huge respect for Vardar. They are the Champions League title-holders. We all know how difficult their situation is right now – injured players and some coming back after injuries – but we still think that this is the best team in Europe.”

After drawing in Skopje last week, Kielce beat Vardar in Saturday’s Match of the Week. With some important players missing, like Dainis Kristopans, the defending champions gave everything on the court, and deserved praise for that from their opponents’ coach.

1. David Razgor, RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko left wing

“Our first ever win here in Zagreb and I have to say it feels good. We have been dreaming about this one for a long time now and I feel like it was visible out there from the very first until the very last minute.”

The iconic rivalry between Zagreb and Celje got a new chapter on Thursday, when the Slovenian side came back victorious from Croatia for the first time ever in the Champions League. The result (31:27) came only four days after Celje had also won the home game again Zagreb. The double win strengthened Celje’s grip on the sixth place in group A, which made the Slovenian celebrations even sweeter.


TEXT: Kevin Domas / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM