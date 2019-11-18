DRAW PREVIEW: As Valladolid are seeded directly to the quarter-finals, seven quarter-final tickets are up for grabs in the Last 16 of the Women’s Challenge Cup

14 teams await Women’s Challenge Cup draw

Places in the quarter-finals will be at stake when the Women’s Challenge Cup 2019/20 resumes with the Last 16 in February 2020.

The draw for the Last 16 will take place at the EHF Office in Vienna on Tuesday 19 November at 11:00 CET, and the two pots have now been confirmed.

2017 champions HC Lokomotiva Zagreb are seeded in Pot 1, alongside their domestic rivals ZRK Bjelovar, DHC Sokol Poruba from the Czech Republic, Spain’s Mecalia Atletico Guardes, JuRo Unirek VZV from the Netherlands and two Serbian clubs: RK Zajecar 1949 and ZRK Naisa Nis.

There will be no country protection in the draw, meaning that two teams from the same nation can face each other. However, for 2019/20, this applies only to two Spanish teams, as Mecalia can possibly meet KH-7 BM. Granollers.

The first leg of the Last 16 will be played in the weekend of 1-2 February, followed by the return leg on 8-9 February.

Women’s Challenge Cup Last 16 2019/20 pots:

POT 1

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)

ZRK Bjelovar (CRO)

DHC Sokol Poruba (CZE)

Mecalia Atletico Guardes (ESP)

JuRo Unirek VZV (NED)

RK Zajecar 1949 (SRB)

ZRK Naisa Nis (SRB)

POT 2

HIB Handball Graz (AUT)

KH-7 BM. Granollers (ESP)

Maccabi Rishon Lezion (ISR)

SSV Brixen Südtirol (ITA)

ACME-Zalgiris Kaunas (LTU)

CS Madeira (POR)

SIR 1MAIO/ADA CJB (POR)

