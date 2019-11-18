«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

18.11.2019, 15:30
WOMEN’S EHF Cup group phase pots announced
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS REPORT: Following Qualification Round 3 of the WOMEN’S EHF Cup over the weekend, all is set for the group phase draw, as the four pots have been confirmed

»EC Channel »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Matches
»
 

WOMEN’S EHF Cup group phase pots announced

Following the last games of the WOMEN’S EHF Cup qualification rounds as well as the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League group matches on Sunday, all participants for the EHF Cup group phase are now known – and 16 teams are set for the draw at the EHF Office in Vienna on Thursday 21 November at 11:00 CET. The draw will determine the four groups for the next stage. 

The 12 successful teams from the EHF Cup qualification rounds have joined the four bottom-ranked teams from the Champions League group matches: HC Podravka Vegeta, MKS Perla Lublin, SG BBM Bietigheim, DHK Banik Most. 

The four Champions League group matches participants make up Pot 1 for the draw. Defending EHF Cup champions Siófok KC Hungary are seeded in Pot 2.

There will be a country protection rule applied in the draw, preventing two teams from the same country meeting in the group phase.

The first round of the group phase is scheduled for 4-5 January and the last round will take place on 8-9 February. Only the top two teams from each group will make it to the quarter-finals.

The WOMEN'S EHF Cup is played in a group phase format, after the old EHF Cup merged with the Cup Winners' Cup before the 2016/17 season. The EHF Cup will transform into the European Handball League following the current season.

The detailed rundown of the draw will be published in due time, before Thursday.

WOMEN’S EHF Cup group phase pots:
Pot 1
CRO     HC Podravka Vegeta
CZE      DHK Banik Most
GER     SG BBM Bietigheim
POL      MKS Lublin S.A.

Pot 2
DEN     Herning-Ikast Handbold
HUN     ÉRD
HUN     Siófok KC Hungary
TUR     Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK

Pot 3
GER     Thüringer HC
ROU     CSM Corona Brasov
ROU     Magura Cisnadie
RUS     Handball Club Lada

Pot 4
DEN     Kobenhavn Handball
DEN     Odense Håndbold
HUN     DVSC Schaeffler
NOR     Storhamar Handball Elite


TEXT: EHF / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM