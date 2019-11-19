2019-20 Men's Champions League

19.11.2019, 14:00

MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Leaders THW Kiel and Dinamo Bucuresti host the bottom-ranked teams in their respective groups on Wednesday

First meets last in groups B and D It will be top against bottom twice as the VELUX EHF Champions League enters round 9 on Wednesday. Group B leaders THW Kiel receive HC Motor Zaporozhye, who are last with just one point. And group D leaders Dinamo Bucuresti host Chekhovskie medvedi, who are still seeking their first point in an away game. Also, Cocks and HC Eurofarm Rabotnik meet in Finland but both teams have no mathematical chance of reaching the play-offs anymore. GROUP B THW Kiel (GER) vs HC Motor Zaporozhye (UKR)

Wednesday 20 November, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Kiel top the standings with 13 points while Motor are the only team in groups A/B without a win yet

if they don’t win, Motor’s chances to reach the Last 16 would only be mathematical, being seven points behind with six games to go

Kiel won all three games previous CL games against Motor, with an average margin of six goals

Kiel won the first meeting this season by 30:27 GROUP C Cocks (FIN) vs HC Eurofarm Rabotnik (MKD)

Wednesday 20 November, 18:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com the two bottom-ranked sides, level on four points, search for their third win of the season

Rabotnik’s 31:30 victory in the reverse ficture was their first at this level

all of Cocks’ points to date have come at Cocks Areena, while the guests have yet to pick up a result away from home

Rabotnik’s Vladislav Ostroushko is the competition’s top scorer with 53 goals GROUP D C. S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS)

Wednesday 20 November, 18:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Dinamo have qualified for the group phase knockout but are not yet guaranteed of top spot in the group

only a win will keep Chekhov’s play-off hopes alive

together with Bidasoa Irun in group C, Dinamo are the only undefeated team in the CL

Chekhov are still chasing their first point in an away match this CL season

TEXT: Adrian Costeiu, Chris O'Reilly, Peter Bruun / ew



Share Tweet TEXT: