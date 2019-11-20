«sep 2019»
20.11.2019, 09:30
Return to Lillehammer confirmed as schedule for rounds 11-14 announced
NEWS: The dates for the final four rounds of the VELUX EHF Champions League group phase have been confirmed and there are some big occasions on the cards

Return to Lillehammer confirmed as schedule for rounds 11-14 announced

With just two rounds of the VELUX EHF Champions League group phase left to play in 2019, the last 16 picture is beginning to take shape, a picture which will be completed with the remaining four rounds in February and the beginning of March.

The schedule for rounds 11-14 have been confirmed and one of the highlights is certain to be Elverum’s return to Lillehammer’s Hakons Hall on 15 February at 17:30 for the visit of SG Flensburg-Handewitt.

Following the fantastic Match of the Week there in September, which saw over 12,000 fans flock to Lillehammer to see Elverum push PSG all the way, Flensburg are next to be put to the test and with four Norwegian internationals in their squad, they will be an attractive draw for handball fans across the country.

Elsewhere in group A, the meeting of Barça and MOL-Pick Szeged in round 14 could well decide who will finish top of the group and progress directly to the quarter-finals, as these two teams and PSG are well ahead of the chasing pack.

Just three points separate second from sixth place in group B, which means there will be plenty of important clashes to look forward to, including FC Porto Sofarma against Telekom Veszprém HC in round 11 on 8 February and a meeting of the two most recent champions, HC Vardar (2019) against Montpellier HB (2018) in round 14 on 29 February.

Rounds 13 and 14 will also see the conclusion of groups C and D with the elimination round. The top two sides from each group will face-off in a two-legged playoff to decide which two teams will progress to the last 16. C. S. Dinamo Bucuresti and Bidasoa Irun have already claimed two of the four places in this round.

Check out the full schedule for rounds 11-14 here.

 


TEXT: EHF / cor
 
