«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

20.11.2019, 11:10
Court of Handball imposes three sanctions on AC PAOK
«Go back »Print Version


OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The Greek club has been fined for various infringements during the EHF Cup game against Muratpasa Belediyesi.

»Official Statements Channel »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Qualification Round 1
»Match Results
»A.C. PAOK
»Muratpasa Belediyesi SK
»
 

Court of Handball imposes three sanctions on AC PAOK

The Court of Handball has reached a decision in the disciplinary case opened against AC PAOK (GRE) following the Women’s EHF Cup 2019/20 match played at home against Muratpasa Belediyesi SK (TUR) on 13 September 2019.

Various infringements were observed within the course of the match.

The wrong official flag was displayed in the playing hall, i.e. the Challenge Cup flag instead of the EHF Cup flag. The Greek national flag was displayed in the playing hall although it has been agreed at a technical meeting that no national flags would be displayed.

Around the 58th minute, water was thrown by a spectator on the playing court which cause a ten-minute match interruption.

The Court decided to impose the following sanctions:

- AC PAOK shall pay a fine of €1,000 for having displayed the wrong official flag in the playing hall.

- AC PAOK shall pay a fine of €500 for having displayed only the Greek national flag in the playing hall.

- AC PAOK shall pay a fine of €750 for the throwing of water by a spectator on the playing court during the match.

An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days.


TEXT: EHF / br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM