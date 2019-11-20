Court of Handball imposes three sanctions on AC PAOK

The Court of Handball has reached a decision in the disciplinary case opened against AC PAOK (GRE) following the Women’s EHF Cup 2019/20 match played at home against Muratpasa Belediyesi SK (TUR) on 13 September 2019.



Various infringements were observed within the course of the match.



The wrong official flag was displayed in the playing hall, i.e. the Challenge Cup flag instead of the EHF Cup flag. The Greek national flag was displayed in the playing hall although it has been agreed at a technical meeting that no national flags would be displayed.



Around the 58th minute, water was thrown by a spectator on the playing court which cause a ten-minute match interruption.



The Court decided to impose the following sanctions:



- AC PAOK shall pay a fine of €1,000 for having displayed the wrong official flag in the playing hall.

- AC PAOK shall pay a fine of €500 for having displayed only the Greek national flag in the playing hall.



- AC PAOK shall pay a fine of €750 for the throwing of water by a spectator on the playing court during the match.



An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days.

