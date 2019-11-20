«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

20.11.2019, 11:10
Sweden report two sell-outs 50 days before EHF EURO 2020 throw-off
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: As the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 draws ever nearer, fans are encouraged to buy tickets as host countries Sweden, Norway and Austria experience increase in demand

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament
»
 

Sweden report two sell-outs 50 days before EHF EURO 2020 throw-off

The biggest Men’s EHF EURO in history promises to live up to its billing with all three host nations reporting ever-growing demands for tickets in the lead-up to throw off on 9 January.

With 50 days to go until the action begins across three European nations for the first time, Sweden have already sold out for two matches, Austria are experiencing increasing numbers of ticket sales while Norway has expanded the arena capacity.

Sell-outs for the Swedes

Interest in Sweden has been so high that the Swedes’ game against Switzerland in Gothenburg and neighbours Denmark’s tie against Iceland in Malmö have sold out.

Sweden, aiming for their fifth European title, will be backed by over 11,000 fans inside the Scandinavium arena in Gothenburg against Switzerland on 10 January.

The following day, thousands of Danish fans will make the trip to the Malmö Arena to support their team in their Group E opener against Iceland.

“It’s a great feeling to have sold out for two fixtures 50 days prior to game day,” said Handball CEO of the Swedish Organising Committee for EHF EURO 2020, Krister Bergström. “We know that the Swedish handball team is very popular but to sell-out two arenas with capacities of 11,000 is completely unexpected.”

Germans and Croatians heading for Austria

In Austria, where matches will be played in the capital Vienna and Graz – who both played host at EHF EURO 2010 – there has been a high demand from fans from the Balkan countries and Germany.

Over 40 per cent of tickets for matches taking place in Austria have been sold to fans living in either Germany or Croatia.

Two-time silver medallists Croatia begin their EHF EURO 2020 campaign in Graz in Group A, while Germany would play their main draw matches in Vienna – should they advance from Group C in the preliminary round.

Trondheim plans for possible capacity increase

The Norwegian Handball Federation has expanded the seating capacity of the newly built Trondheim Spektrum for the competition after the venue hosted one men’s and one women’s fixture in the Norwegian top flight, the REMA 1000-ligaen, which both attracted crowds of over 7,000 fans.

This means that the overall capacity in the arena has increased to approximately 9,000 seats.

“We learned from our recent test events that we could roll out a few more seat rows on both sides of the court, giving us an opportunity to sell approximately 300 extra seats,” explained Per Olav Hopsoe, Head of the Local Organising Committee in Trondheim. “The events were very successful and as a host, we learned a lot from them to make us even better equipped to deal with the demand for EHF EURO 2020.”

Given the increase in interest, fans are encouraged to snap up tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment by saving their seat and visit ehf-euro.com to buy.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
Share
CONTACT FORM