NEWS: All the important information you need to know ahead of the two-day EHF Scientific Conference in Cologne

Fifth EHF Scientific Conference begins on Thursday

The fifth EHF Scientific Conference, Handball for Life, starts in Cologne on Thursday and runs until Friday with coverage of the event available across EHF and EHF CAN channels, with live streams across both days enabling those who wish to tune-in the chance to do so.

Where can I watch it?

The conference will streamed live on the EHF CAN Facebook and YouTube channels, with key notes speakers and experts from both rooms available to watch.

Further coverage will be available on the EHF website and on the EHF Twitter account. To get involved in the conversation, use the official hashtag of the event #ehfsc

What is the Scientific Conference?

The English-language conference brings together professional and scientific experts to reflect on various aspects of professional handball, and also to further gather knowledge about medical aspects of the sport.

When does it start?

Throwing off at 14:00 hrs CET on Thursday and running until 14:00 on Friday, 22 November, there will be over 50 separate speakers addressing the audience on a wide variety topics related to the handball world.

What topics are covered?

This year’s conference will have a particular focus on grassroots handball, underlining that interest in the sport should be initiated at young age.

But that is not all. Topics related to coaching and medical treatment, injury prevention, rehabilitation and nutrition are also covered, as are subjects relating to beach handball, wheelchair handball and the influence that e-sports are having on the game.

If you would like to read the whole programme, simply click here for a full rundown of topics.

TEXT: