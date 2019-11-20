«sep 2019»
20.11.2019, 15:30
DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2020 Christmas Sale: Win an arena tour!
NEWS: Buy your DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2020 tickets between 21 November and 24 December and you could be part of a unique behind-the-scenes tour at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna on 9 May

DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2020 Christmas Sale: Win an arena tour!

Thinking about going to the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 on 9/10 May 2020 at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna, but you have not bought your tickets yet? Here are some good news for you!

Organisers are opening more sectors on Thursday 21 November at 14:00 CET, and it is worth to purchase your tickets during the Christmas Sale, which lasts until 24 December.

No less than 40 lucky new ticket owners will win a fantastic ‘Behind-the-Scenes Arena Tour,’ led by a handball legend, on 9 May 2020. All fans who buy their ticket between 21 November and 24 December take part in a draw, with 40 of them winning  the special backstage tour at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna.

Tickets: ehffinal4.com

Prices:

- Category 1: 54.990 HUF (ca. 165 €)
- Category 2: 39.990 HUF (ca. 120 €)
- Category 3: 28.990 HUF (ca. 87 €)
- Category 4: 17.990 HUF (ca. 54 €)
- Category 5: 9.990 HUF (ca. 30 €)

The DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League group matches 2019/20 have just finished, and the best 12 teams will play in the main round between January-March 2019.

The current standings of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League main round groups can be found here. The top four teams of each group advance to the quarter-final, where the four winners will earn a berth for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 on 9/10 May 2020 at the 12.000-capacity Papp László Budapest Sportarena. The marquee event in women’s club handball is coming to Hungary for the seventh time.

Past winners of the WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 in Budapest:

2014: Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
2015: Buducnost (MNE)
2016: CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
2017: Györi Audi ETO KC
2018: Györi Audi ETO KC
2019: Györi Audi ETO KC


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
