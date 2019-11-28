NEWS: Broadcaster beIN Sports confirms deal to continue showing handball in France for both EHF EURO competitions in 2020

beIN Sports has renewed its rights with the EHF to exclusively broadcast both EHF EURO 2020 competitions in France next year.

The new deal, agreed through Infront, will see beIN screen the Men’s EHF EURO in Sweden, Austria and Norway between 9-26 January 2020, in which the French team will be eyeing a fourth title after winning the crown in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

The following December beIN will then show the Women’s EHF EURO in Norway and Denmark, where the French women will be aiming to defend the trophy they won on their home court in 2018.

If either French team progress to the final of the competition then, as part of France’s listed events legislation the finals would be shown on free-to-air television.

beIN already holds the rights in France to show domestic top-flight action, as well as EHF Champions League matches and the IHF World Championships.

EHF General Secretary, Martin Hausleitner, said: “With beIN's involvement in the Men's and Women's EHF EUROs 2020, coverage of our top national team competition is secured in yet another key market in 2020.

“This underlines the attractiveness of the EHF EUROs for major broadcasters in Europe and beyond. We are looking forward to delivering a more than exciting experience for all handball fans, may they be in the arena or in front of their TVs.”

