NEWS: The final tournament of the MEN’S EHF Cup will return to Berlin for the third time after 2014 and 2015

EXEC awards the EHF Cup Finals 2020 to Berlin

The two-time MEN’S EHF Cup winners Füchse Berlin are to organise the next edition of the EHF Cup Finals.

In a decision reached by the EHF Executive Committee, Berlin was selected as host city following a bidding process launched in October.

The event, which is the final tournament of the EHF Cup season, will be played on 23/24 May 2020.

The awarding is subject to the club reaching a final agreement with the EHF's marketing subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH.

The concept for the event developed by Füchse Berlin will see the event played on Saturday, 23 May (semi-finals) and on Sunday, 24 May (match for 3/4 place and final).

Füchse, who played hosts to the tournament for two years in a row in 2014 and 2015, will stick to the same venue and the event will return to the 8,500-capacity Max-Schmeling-Halle.

In 2015, they celebrated their first European Cup title in this arena after beating HSV Hamburg in front of a capacity-crowd.

History and future

The 2019 edition of the EHF Cup Finals saw an attendance record for the tournament as 20,000 people descended upon the Sparkassen-Arena in Kiel over two days to witness the triumph of the hosting club. THW Kiel beat Füchse 26:22 in the final.

The 2017 tournament was hosted by Frisch Auf! Göppingen, while the 2018 event was played in Magdeburg.

The tournament in 2020 will be the last EHF Cup Finals in history as currently known, because after this season the MEN'S EHF Cup will transform into the European Handball League.

The first round of the 2019/20 group phase will be played during the weekend of 8/9 February 2020.

EHF Cup Finals hosts and winners:

2013 in Nantes: Rhein-Neckar Löwen

2014 in Berlin: Pick Szeged

2015 in Berlin: Füchse Berlin

2016 in Nantes: Frisch Auf Göppingen

2017 in Göppingen: Frisch Auf Göppingen

2018 in Magdeburg: Füchse Berlin

2019 in Kiel: THW Kiel

