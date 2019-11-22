«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

22.11.2019, 14:40
EXEC awards the EHF Cup Finals 2020 to Berlin
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: The final tournament of the MEN’S EHF Cup will return to Berlin for the third time after 2014 and 2015

» »2019-20 Men's EHF Cup
»Final Tournament
»Füchse Berlin
»
 

EXEC awards the EHF Cup Finals 2020 to Berlin

The two-time MEN’S EHF Cup winners Füchse Berlin are to organise the next edition of the EHF Cup Finals.

In a decision reached by the EHF Executive Committee, Berlin was selected as host city following a bidding process launched in October.

The event, which is the final tournament of the EHF Cup season, will be played on 23/24 May 2020.

The awarding is subject to the club reaching a final agreement with the EHF's marketing subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH.

The concept for the event developed by Füchse Berlin will see the event played on Saturday, 23 May (semi-finals) and on Sunday, 24 May (match for 3/4 place and final).

Füchse, who played hosts to the tournament for two years in a row in 2014 and 2015, will stick to the same venue and the event will return to the 8,500-capacity Max-Schmeling-Halle.

In 2015, they celebrated their first European Cup title in this arena after beating HSV Hamburg in front of a capacity-crowd.

History and future

The 2019 edition of the EHF Cup Finals saw an attendance record for the tournament as 20,000 people descended upon the Sparkassen-Arena in Kiel over two days to witness the triumph of the hosting club. THW Kiel beat Füchse 26:22 in the final.

The 2017 tournament was hosted by Frisch Auf! Göppingen, while the 2018 event was played in Magdeburg.

The tournament in 2020 will be the last EHF Cup Finals in history as currently known, because after this season the MEN'S EHF Cup will transform into the European Handball League.

The first round of the 2019/20 group phase will be played during the weekend of 8/9 February 2020.

EHF Cup Finals hosts and winners:

2013 in Nantes: Rhein-Neckar Löwen
2014 in Berlin: Pick Szeged
2015 in Berlin: Füchse Berlin
2016 in Nantes: Frisch Auf Göppingen
2017 in Göppingen: Frisch Auf Göppingen
2018 in Magdeburg: Füchse Berlin
2019 in Kiel: THW Kiel


TEXT: EHF / br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM