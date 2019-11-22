The European Handball Federation has issued a statement commenting on the recent investigation of the Romanian national anti-doping agency regarding three Romanian handball players

EHF statement regarding the Romanian NADA investigations on three players

The European Handball Federation is aware about the current investigation of the Romanian national anti-doping agency regarding three players from the women’s handball team of CSM Corona Brasov, namely Daciana Hosu, Cristina Laslo and Bianca Maria Bazaliu.

Since the three players have participated in the Women’s EHF Cup Qualification with Corona Brasov and as the team qualified for the group phase of the Women’s EHF Cup last weekend, the EHF has a natural interest in following the development of the investigation.

Contact was established with NADA Romania and further information is expected in the coming week. Further handling of the issue will be coordinated once more information about the investigation is available.

