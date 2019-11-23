«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

23.11.2019, 17:00
Plock overcome five-goal deficit to reach play-offs
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP D REVIEW – By scoring eight goals in a row, Orlen Wisla Plock earned an elimination round berth, which seemed far away for large parts of the match.

» »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»GOG
»Orlen Wisla Plock
»
 

Plock overcome five-goal deficit to reach play-offs

 
Wisla Plock were close to missing out on the elimination round, trailing by five goals several times against GOG, but a magnificent finish from the Polish home team earned them an elimination round berth.
 
  • The win sends Plock through to the elimination round, being two points ahead of GOG and having a better head to head record
  • GOG were leading by five goals for parts of the second half, but were unable to hold on 
  • Niko Mindegia scored seven goals for Plock, Lasse Møller scored the same number of goals for GOG
 
GROUP D
Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs GOG (DEN) 27:24 (11:13)
 
In an amazing finish, where GOG only managed to score only two goals in the last quarter of an hour, Plock managed to turn the tide and secure their place in the elimination matches.
 
Led on by two brilliant playmakers, Niko Mindegia for Plock and Josef Puyol for GOG, the two teams gave each other a closely contested match. For long periods of time the lead was constantly changing hands.
 
Thanks to a stellar performance from 19-year-old goal keeper, Viktor Hallgrimsson, GOG managed to pull in front and take a two-goal lead shortly before the break.
 
From the start of the second half, the Danish visitors steadily extended their lead to four goals and then later to five. GOG Goalkeeper, Ivan Stevanovic, improved his performance and helped the home team take the lead back. 
 
The home side then went on to score eight goals in a row and managed to turn  a 22:17 deficit into a 25:22 lead. With two minutes left on the clock the result was a forgone conclusion. 

TEXT: Peter Bruun / JS
 
Share
CONTACT FORM