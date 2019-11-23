«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

23.11.2019, 22:10
Strong second half helps Barça win Match of the Week against Flensburg
«Go back »Print Version


MOTW REVIEW: With both teams level in the first half, Barça proved more efficient after the break to win eighth straight game

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Barça
»SG Flensburg-Handewitt
»
 

Strong second half helps Barça win Match of the Week against Flensburg


Barça and Flensburg met again tonight after a seven-goal win for the Spanish side three weeks ago in Germany.
 
Barça were on a seven match winning streak, while Flensburg had lost their last three games, including one to Barça, who had to win tonight's Match of the Week in order to arrive in Paris for next week's clash in top spot.

  • Barça won their eighth straight game in the VELUX EHF Champions League
  • The Spanish side remain top of group A with 16 points while Flensburg are fifth, and could be leapfrogged tomorrow if Celje win
  • Best scorer of the game was Barça’s Aleix Gomez with ten goals, while Marius Steinhauser netted six times for Flensburg
  • The Player of the Match award, presented by Plan International, the charity partner of the VELUX EHF Champions League, was handed to Aleix Gomez

GROUP A
Barça (ESP) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 31:27 (15:15)

Barcelona were all action during the first half, and Flensburg had to react to keep up.

The hosts broke away on the scoreboard, taking a three, then a four goal advantage, but they couldn't retain their lead.

The right side of the Barcelona offence was their biggest asset in the first half, with Mem and Gomez scoring a combined nine goals.

But Flensburg could count on Goeran Johannessen and Marius Steinhauser to keep the scoreboard ticking over. At half-time, both teams were back even (15:15).

In the second half, Barça goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez de Vargas made a couple of very important saves, allowing his team to regain the lead. This time, they were not to be pegged back.

Luka Cindric and Aleix Gomez showed no signs of slowing the tempo. With less than ten minutes to play, the Croatian left-back gave his team a six-goal advantage with his sixth personal goal (27:21).

From then on, Barça controlled proceedings, eventually winning 31:27 to record an impressive eighth straight win in the competition.


TEXT: Kevin Domas / tm
 
Share
CONTACT FORM