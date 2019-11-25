EHF Cup Finals hosts in Pot 3 before the group phase draw

Following the last weekend's Qualification Round 3 matches in the Men’s EHF Cup all is set for the group phase draw of the eighth edition since its merging with the Cup Winners' Cup and the last one before the 2020 transition to the European Handball League.

The draw will take place at the EHF headquarters in Vienna on Thursday 28 November at 11:00 CET and will be streamed live on ehfTV's YouTube channel and EHF European Cup's facebook page. In addition the draw will be covered with a live ticker and reports on europeancup.eurohandball.com as well as live tweets on @ehf_ec.



According to the regulations the teams from the same country cannot play in the same group. There will be eight countries represented by their teams in the group phase and four of them with more than one team. Germany is leading the way with three teams followed by Spain and France with three clubs each and Denmark with two.



Three bundesliga rivals MT Melsungen, SC Magdeburg and the 2013 winners Rhein-Neckar Löwen are in Pot 1 together with the French group phase newcomer PAUC Handball.



The two-time winners and last season's runners-up Füchse Berlin, who are set to host also this season's final tournament on 23/24 May, will be drawn from Pot 3 together with USAM Nimes Gard from France, KPR Gwardia Opole from Poland and Slovenia's RK Gorenje Velenje.



The first round of the group phase is scheduled for 8/9 February and the last round will take place on 28/29 March.





Men's EHF Cup 2019/20 Group Phase draw:



POT 1

PAUC Handball (FRA)

SC Magdeburg (GER)

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)

MT Melsungen (GER)

POT 2

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN)

Liberbank Cuenca (ESP)

HBC Nantes (FRA)

Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN)

POT 3

USAM Nimes Gard (FRA)

Füchse Berlin (GER)

KPR Gwardia Opole (POL)

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO)

POT 4

TTH Holstebro (DEN)

Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP)

BM Logroño La Rioja (ESP)

SL Benfica (POR)

