NEWS: The locations of next year’s ebt Finals, European Championships, and Under-16 EURO tournaments have been rubber-stamped by the EHF Executive Committee

HOSTS FOR BEACH'S BIG FOUR EVENTS FOR 2020 CONFIRMED

The locations of three of the EHF’s biggest beach handball events in 2020 were confirmed at the EHF Executive Committee meeting last week.

At club level, the ebt Finals 2020, which will run between 4 to 7 June, will be staged in Larnaka, Cyprus with Cyprus Handball Club taking over the local organisation of the tournament.

The Italian Handball Federation will organise Men’s and Women’s Under-16 Beach Handball EURO. The event will be held in Silva Marina and take place over four days between 8 and 11 July 2020.

At national senior level, the qualification tournaments for the Beach Handball EURO 2021 will head to Greece and Georgia. The cities of Thessaloniki and Batumi will welcome the beach elite between 3 and 5 July 2020 as they bid to qualify for the 12th edition of Europe’s top beach competition.

With the locations given the green light by the EHF, the next stage will be a series of site inspections before invitations will be sent out to competing teams and federations.

