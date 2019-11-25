Last 16 draw pots revealed

Only two days after the Round 3 conclusion in the Men’s Challenge Cup the last 16 teams in the competition will learn names of their new hurdles as the draw will be carried out at the EHF Office in Vienna on Tuesday 26 November at 11:00 hrs local time.



The teams have been divided to two pots based on the competition's ranking system. The reigning Challenge Cup winners CSM Bucuresti will be in Pot 1 together with the last season's runners-up AM Madeira Andebol SAD.



The draw will be streamed live on EHF European Cup Facebook page and ehfTV youtube channel and there will be also a live ticker on www.eurohandball.com together with the live coverage on @ehf_ec Twitter.



First leg matches of the Last 16 will be played 8-9 February 2020, the reverse fixtures will follow one week later.



Men's Challenge Cup 2019/20 Last 16 Draw:

POT 1 (8 Teams)

A.E.K. Athens HC (GRE)

Valur (ISL)

Red Boys Differdange (LUX)

AM Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)

CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU)

HC Neva SPb (RUS)

HC Victor (RUS)

POT 2 (8 Teams)

HC Dukla Praha (CZE)

HCB Karvina (CZE)

AS SGS Ramhat Hashron (ISR)

Halden Topphandball (NOR)

Drammen HK (NOR)

BSV Bern (SUI)

Alingsas HK (SWE)

Beykoz BLD SK (TUR)

