NEWS: The annual ‘Handball Hilft!’ charity auction in Germany returns this week, enabling fans to obtain many handball-related items, including exclusive packages for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 in Cologne

Bid for a unique weekend at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020

Many handball fans have been waiting for it, and on Thursday 28 November it finally starts again: the annual auction from the campaign ‘Handball Hilft!’ (Handball Helps!) in Germany.

Numerous items can be purchased and every one of them offers handball fans the unique opportunity to own their piece of handball memorabilia or to enjoy the best handball experience of their life.



The items will go online at eBay during the day on Thursday, and bidding will be open until Sunday, 8 December 2019. The proceedings of the auction go to ‘Deutsche Krebshilfe,’ the national foundation for cancer aid, research and information.

In cooperation between Deutsche Krebshilfe and EHF Marketing GmbH, two of the items for auction include visits to the VELUX EHF FINAL4 on 30/31 May 2020 at LANXESS arena in Cologne.



But they are way more than just tickets for the marquee event in European club handball.



Package 1: Four events in three days:

2 tickets for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 on 30/31 May (seating behind one of the goals)

2 VIP tickets for the official Opening Party on Friday, 29 May

2 tickets for VIP Party ‘Cologne Handball Night’ on Saturday, 30 May

2 tickets for Players’ Night on Sunday, 31 May

Exclusive behind-the-scenes backstage tour at LANXESS arena

1 jersey signed by one of the participating teams

Read the full auction desciption (in German).

Package 2: Your dream weekend among the handball elite:

2 tickets for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 on 30/31 May (seating behind one of the goals)

Access to official Media Call on Friday, 29 May

Visit to training session on Friday, 29 May (including transport to training hall)

2 tickets for the official Opening Party on Friday, 29 May

Access to an official Press Conference of your choice

Exclusive behind-the-scenes backstage tour at LANXESS arena

1 jersey signed by one of the participating teams

Read the full auction desciption (in German).

