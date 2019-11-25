The six nations competing in December’s competition learn of their opposition in Tuesday’s draw at EHF headquarters in Vienna

European Wheelchair Nations’ Tournament draw set for Tuesday

The six nations competing in December’s European Wheelchair Nations’ Tournament in Croatia will learn of their opposition in Tuesday’s draw.

The draw will take place at the EHF headquarters in Vienna following the draw for the Last 16 of the Men’s Challenge Cup – which will be streamed live on the ehfTV YouTube channel from 11:00 hrs CET.

The European Wheelchair Nations’ Tournament will take place in Zagreb, Croatia between 14-15 December with holders Portugal aiming to make it back-to-back titles following their success in 2018.

