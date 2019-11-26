DRAW REVIEW: A diverse and exciting set of ties for the Men's Challenge Cup Last 16 await, with last year's finalists CSM Bucuresti travelling to Sweden for their first match

Reigning champions CSM to face Alingsas in Last 16

The reigining Men's Challenge Cup champions CSM Bucuresti will play Alingsas HK from Sweden in the Last 16, while last season's runners-up AM Madeira Andebol SAD were handed a tie against Czech club HCB Karvina.

Alingsas and Madeira have the home right in the first matches of the tie, with Bucuresti and Karvina taking home rights on the return leg.

The Challenge Cup Last 16 will also see 2017/18 runners-up A.E.K. Athens HC play Norwegian club Drammen HK. Athens were also semi-finalists in 2018/19, alongside HC Neva from Russia who have drawn Norway's Halden Topphandball in the Last 16 this time around.

Other tantalising match-ups in the Last 16 include a tie between Israel's AS SGS Ramhat Hashron, who will face Russia's HC Viktor, and a clash between BSV Bern and Romania's HC Potaissa Turda.

The first leg matches for the Last 16 will be played on 8 and 9 February 2020, with the reverse fixtures the following weekend.

That concludes the draw. First legs will be played over the weekend 8-9 February, with the second legs taking place one week later 15-16 February #challengecup



Here is the draw in full 👇 pic.twitter.com/0HysHEProA — EHF European Cup (@ehf_ec) November 26, 2019

TEXT: