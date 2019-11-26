«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

26.11.2019, 11:30
Reigning champions CSM to face Alingsas in Last 16
«Go back »Print Version


DRAW REVIEW: A diverse and exciting set of ties for the Men's Challenge Cup Last 16 await, with last year's finalists CSM Bucuresti travelling to Sweden for their first match

»EC Channel »2019-20 Men's Challenge Cup
»Last 16
»
 

Reigning champions CSM to face Alingsas in Last 16

The reigining Men's Challenge Cup champions CSM Bucuresti will play Alingsas HK from Sweden in the Last 16, while last season's runners-up AM Madeira Andebol SAD were handed a tie against Czech club HCB Karvina.

Alingsas and Madeira have the home right in the first matches of the tie, with Bucuresti and Karvina taking home rights on the return leg.

The Challenge Cup Last 16 will also see 2017/18 runners-up A.E.K. Athens HC play Norwegian club Drammen HK. Athens were also semi-finalists in 2018/19, alongside HC Neva from Russia who have drawn Norway's Halden Topphandball in the Last 16 this time around.

Other tantalising match-ups in the Last 16 include a tie between Israel's AS SGS Ramhat Hashron, who will face Russia's HC Viktor, and a clash between BSV Bern and Romania's HC Potaissa Turda.

The first leg matches for the Last 16 will be played on 8 and 9 February 2020, with the reverse fixtures the following weekend.

 


TEXT: EHF
 
Share
CONTACT FORM